Shedding with the lot

Do not miss your opportunity to secure this industrial investment anchored by Victorian Government tenant.
The site of 3030 square metres (approx.) features a total shedding area of 1230 square metres (approx.) with a total of eight incomes for potential total net income of $115,000 per annum: five sheds, two containers, plus onsite residence (owner occupied).
Each shed is separately rated and metered for electricity and water, with the property Zoned Industrial 1.
Located on the border of Alfredton, Delacombe and Winter Valley, it is well positioned in the Western Growth Zone at the junction of Latrobe, Wiltshire, Carngham and Learmonth Roads.
The property is also in close proximity to all the highlights of Ballarat, including Latrobe Street Industrial Precinct and Delacombe Town Centre.
This is a terrific opportunity to secure an industrial investment asset for a regular income stream, as well as strong capital growth.
Don't delay, contact the agency today for more information.
