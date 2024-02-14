The Courier
Shedding with the lot

By Commercial Property
February 15 2024 - 10:30am
  • 8 Michaels Drive, Alfredton
  • 3030 square metres
  • $1,850,000 + GST
  • Agent: Colliers
  • Agent: Charles Kennedy 0407 520 725
  • Inspect: By appointment

Do not miss your opportunity to secure this industrial investment anchored by Victorian Government tenant.

