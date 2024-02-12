Man and woman nabbed with stolen rifles on Ballarat train

Six guns were among the stolen goods found with man and woman arrested by Western Crime Squad investigators on a Melbourne-bound Ballarat train.
The man, Scott Jackson, 43, appeared at the County Court in Ballarat on Monday to enter a plea for seven charges, including theft, burglary, deception and the illegal possession of firearms.
The charges related to a series of offences across two days in Ballarat on April 29 and 30, 2023, committed by Jackson and a female co-accused who he was in a de-facto relationship with.
At 1.26pm on April 29, 2023, the pair took several items from the Sturt Street Myers store without paying.
The items included two Calvin Klein camera bags, one cross body bag, two tote bags, six pairs of sunglasses and six perfume bottles, totalling $3994.
At about 4.20pm on the same day the pair visited Rebel Sports on Grenville Street in company with their two children, stealing various clothing items with a pram. The stolen goods totalled $1934.81 in value.
Jackson also pleaded guilty to stealing a passport, set of house keys and a wallet from a parked Mitsubishi Challenger station wagon in Sebastopol between the night of April 29 and morning of April 30, 2023.
The court heard Jackson used a stolen bank card to hire an electric scooter at 3.30am, pay for car wash services at $12.30, and purchase $187.78 of goods from a service station.
At about 4.40am that same morning the pair broke into a garage at a property on Sturt Street, helping themselves to five rifles and a shotgun stored in a gun vault.
The guns' owner found them missing the morning after, as well as a vehicle parked in the garage rummaged through.
The pair also took .22 calibre ammunition from the gun vault.
The theft was reported to the police, who attended the scene and took a fingerprint matching the female co-accused from the vehicle.
At about 4.35pm on May 1, 2023, the pair were followed onto a Melbourne-bound train at the Ballarat train station after a sighting by Western Crime Squad investigators.
The officers kept a distance from Jackson and the female co-accused, who were seen carrying large gun cases, while arranging for police officers to arrest the pair at Bacchus Marsh station.
When the train arrived at Bacchus Marsh, police filled the train and arrested the pair.
Following their arrest police searched Jackson and the female co-accused's phones, finding messages and photos relating to the sale of the stolen guns.
At Monday's hearing Jackson's defence barrister Matt McLellan sought a sentence which combined prison time with a community corrections order.
Mr McLellan drew on Jackson's behaviour in prison since his arrest, including the completion of various drug and alcohol courses, as evidence of a desire to rehabilitate.
The crown prosecutor sought a prison sentence with a non-parole period.
"There is a major problem in the community with weapons going on the black market, undetected, and being used to commit crimes," the prosecutor said.
Judge Kellie Blair reserved her sentence until Jackson had been assessed by the Court Integrated Services Program.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.