Court

Man and woman nabbed with stolen rifles on Ballarat train

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
February 13 2024 - 4:00am
V/Line train. File picture
V/Line train. File picture

Six guns were among the stolen goods found with man and woman arrested by Western Crime Squad investigators on a Melbourne-bound Ballarat train.

Alex Dalziel

Alex Dalziel

Journalist

