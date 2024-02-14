Head of the Lake 2024: St Patrick's College ready for the challenge

Ballarat Associated Schools' Head of the Lake regatta puts school pride to the ultimate test on the water and along the spit.
Boat Race is fast approaching on February 25 with close competition expected for the marquee boys and girls' titles on Lake Wendouree.
The Courier is taking a close look at each crew to see who is most ready to row.
SENIORITY and experience should help St Patrick's College steady the boat as the firsts seek to improve on a runner-up feeling and claim Boat Race glory for the first time in six years.
Henry Reinehr (stroke) comes up from the year 10 firsts, Angus Murfett (two-seat) raced in the open twos last season and new coxswain Jarvis McLean join Nedd Bennett (bow) and captain of boats Paddy O'Brien in the hunt.
St Pats firsts rowing coach David O'Doherty said they were tightening up their race any way they could to eke out every extra bit of speed. Defending title holder Ballarat Clarendon College had 3.5 seconds on them in the Wendouree-Ballarat regatta two weeks out from Head of the Lake.
O'Doherty said the seniority in the mix helped bring maturity and reliability in performances - and this had been evident in a solid pre-season.
"They've had moments of some really good speed and hitting training speeds," O'Doherty said.
"College are proving to be a sticky opposition again. We've been hot on their heels most of the season and we're just hoping to, to eke out a win on the day."
HENRY REINEHR
"I'm looking forward to my first senior Head of the Lake and hoping just to have a good race."
PADDY O'BRIEN
"The boys have been putting in a big pre-season and I'm keen to see if what we've done during the break pays off."
ANGUS MURFETT
"I'm looking forward to being able to race tough competition and still do my own race and do the best we can."
NEDD BENNETT
"There's a great culture and excitement are the race. I'm looking forward to going out there and giving our bets on race day and hopefully give it the best in results."
JARVIS McLEAN
"I'm just looking forward to giving 100 per cent and showing what we can do."
