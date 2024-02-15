Why Jessica Mauboy is playing a massive festival right here in Ballarat

Jessica Mauboy is set to take the stage in Ballarat in less than a month's time - for a big cause.
She will be in Ballarat for the 2024 Treaty Day Out music festival on March 2, at the City Oval.
It is the fourth edition of the event, previously held in Melbourne, Bendigo and Shepparton, organised by the First Peoples' Assembly of Victoria.
Elected representative Uncle Michael "Mookeye" Bell, a Gunditjmara man, said they wanted to build on their positive events.
"A lot of the time when our mobs come together it is for a funeral or sorry business," he said.
"Here's an opportunity to come out with a really positive engagement event."
He said it would be a great opportunity to be entertained by talented First Nations artists, while learning more about the Treaty process.
Alongside Mauboy, other acts include Mo'ju, Electric Fields, 3%, Scott Darlow and Blackfire.
"It is a positive event and has helped the assembly reach out to the community and strengthen the support for the treaty," Uncle Michael said.
In 2022 the assembly completed the treaty negotiation framework to ensure the upcoming process with the Victorian government would be completed fairly.
Then in 2023, there was a second round of elections - this group is going to start the Treaty negotiations.
Uncle Michael said a Treaty would help First Nations people have a say on the areas that impact them in Victoria.
"We haven't had the opportunity to govern ourselves," he said.
Treaty Day Out is a free event for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people who are enrolled with the First Peoples' Assembly of Victoria, and tickets are available online.
Applications are still open for people to volunteer at the event.
