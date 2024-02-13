Ballarat servo hit in early morning burglary

Ballarat police are investigating a burglary at a Creswick Road service station on Tuesday morning.
A Crime Scene Services police van and officers were seen at the Ampol service station at the corner of Creswick Road and Howitt Street after the following the incident, after offenders broke in about 2.30am.
"An alarm was activated before offenders fled the scene," A Victoria Police spokesperson said.
"The investigation is ongoing.
"Anyone who witnessed anything or with CCTV or other footage is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a report at crimestoppersvic.com.au."
It is not known if any items were taken or how many people were involved.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.