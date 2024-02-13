The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Breaking

Ballarat servo hit in early morning burglary

By Staff Reporters
Updated February 13 2024 - 5:07pm, first published 3:13pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The police crime scene services van outside the service station. Picture by Lachlan Bence
The police crime scene services van outside the service station. Picture by Lachlan Bence

Ballarat police are investigating a burglary at a Creswick Road service station on Tuesday morning.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.