Stand out from the crowd in this beauty

This home is an architectural masterpiece designed by the award-winning Linardi Design, a Tasmanian-based firm renowned for creating homes that seamlessly blend luxury and functionality.
Boasting four bedrooms, two bathrooms and a three-car garage, the remarkable residence has only had one owner, and promises the new homeowners resort-inspired luxury living.
Perched high above Ballarat North, the home provides breathtaking views of Lake Wendouree, ensuring you wake up to stunning sunrises and unwind with spectacular sunsets.
"The floor-to-ceiling solid glass tinted panels afford views as far the lake and CBD," says selling agent Andreana Donhardt. "The backyard is also really high up, as high as the house, and you can see the whole of Ballarat from the pool."
Set on 1653 square metres, the outdoor space is a haven for relaxation, and entertaining comes easy thanks to the dedicated barbecue area.
Adjoining are the elevated gardens, winding their way to the solar heated pool and surrounding gardens that creates a tropical paradise.
While outside you can immerse yourself in nature thanks to those meticulously maintained gardens, the interior makes it feel like you're on a permanent vacation.
The design seamlessly combines modern aesthetics with functional living spaces.
Four spacious bedrooms each provide a blend of tranquility and style.
A combination of built-in and walk-in robes means there is ample storage, ensuring you've the space you need to enjoy clutter-free living.
The heart of the home features electric kitchen appliances, and a dishwasher for seamless culinary and entertaining experiences.
Whether you're a gourmet chef or prefer casual cooking, the kitchen is designed with style and practicality in mind, with the open plan living and dining area providing those extensive views.
Movie nights and entertaining guests has never been more enjoyable thanks to the private theatre room, which doubles as an extra living space where you can unwind.
Other features include hardwood floors, central heating and cooling, and a spacious garage that provides secure parking for your vehicles.
There's also a versatile space that can be transformed into an office, gym, or an extra living area downstairs.
