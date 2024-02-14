The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

Woman steals $115,000 from pensioner in seven-year scam

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
Updated February 14 2024 - 12:51pm, first published 12:49pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stock image
Stock image

A Ballan woman used the guise of friendship to steal more than $100,000 from the bank account of a pensioner.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Dalziel

Alex Dalziel

Journalist

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.