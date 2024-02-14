Woman steals $115,000 from pensioner in seven-year scam

A Ballan woman used the guise of friendship to steal more than $100,000 from the bank account of a pensioner.
The illegal misappropriation of funds occurred between 2013 and 2020, after Michelle Barnes, 48, had struck up a friendship with a woman on a disability support and carer's pension.
Both met when the woman expressed interest in buying children's books from Barnes in or around 2011, who was living in Melbourne at the time.
The County Court in Ballarat was told Barnes had travelled to Ballan to talk with the then-55-year-old woman about the books, beginning their friendship.
The woman whose money was stolen lived with another woman for whom she was a carer. Both women lived in Ballan and had a joint bank account.
During the course of their friendship, Barnes became aware of the women's living situation and offered to help them once or twice a week with shopping and cleaning.
By February 2013, the relationship between Barnes and the women had progressed to a point where Barnes indicated she wanted to move to Ballan to be closer to the pair. Barnes had also become aware the woman had received a $99,000 inheritance from a deceased family member.
The victim gave $6000 to Barnes to cover the down payment on a house in Ballan.
In early 2013, Barnes had completely gained the trust of the women and was given access to their joint bank account as they did not know how to use online banking.
By May 2013, Barnes was given third-party authorisation to the women's bank accounts, to look after their finances as the two women went overseas.
During this time Barnes had begun to increasingly take money from the women's bank accounts, in transactions between $15 to $700. A total of 364 transactions were made between the accounts between 2013 and 2020.
Much of the illegal transactions were made under the guise of helping the women with their grocery shopping, as they did not have a car and could not transport heavier items back to the home.
In July 2013, the two women returned home from being overseas as they had run out of money, which Barnes convinced them was the result of over-spending.
It was around this time Barnes was added as a beneficiary to both of the women's wills.
After seven years of taking a total of $115,775.12 from the women's bank accounts, the matter was finally brought to the attention of the police.
The court was told one of the women had been struggling to purchase food, and after confiding in a church elder, enquiries were made into her online bank account.
On March 27, 2020, third party access to the women's bank account was removed and the matter was reported to the police.
On September 23, 2020, police searched Barnes' Ballan home and seized several items believed to be bought using the stolen money.
Barnes appeared via video link at the County Court in Ballarat on Tuesday to plead guilty to the misappropriation of funds.
The court heard Barnes was still living in the Ballan property paid for in a substantial amount by the stolen money - however would soon have to move.
Confiscation proceedings had began on the property, which will be confiscated and sold to cover the amount owned to the victims.
From there, the balance of the funds would be forfeited to the state.
Judge Sarah Dawes indicated she would seek to place Barnes on a community corrections order, requiring community work and mental health treatment.
"I don't know if you can say it was opportunistic, when it was a deliberate theft over the course of seven years, " the judge said.
"I think it is more serious than that. It is not just a once off where she (Barnes) took the money. She had seven years to think about the theft.
"It is the duration of consistent offending which I think is the issue here."
The matter was adjourned until Friday, February 23 for sentencing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.