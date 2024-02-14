Modern style meets classic charm

Nestled just moments from the picturesque Lake Wendouree foreshore, this meticulously renovated family home epitomises convenience and lifestyle.
Designed to cater to the needs of contemporary living while retaining its timeless appeal, it is perfectly positioned within close proximity to a variety of cafes, as well as within walking distance to hospitals, and esteemed private and public schools.
The main bedroom serves as a tranquil retreat, with a spacious walk-in robe and ensuite bathroom, providing a serene sanctuary for relaxation.
The remaining three bedrooms are thoughtfully appointed, with built-in robes and shared access to the elegantly designed main bathroom, ensuring functionality and style.
Fostering connectivity and seamless entertaining, the heart of the home unfolds into an expansive open plan layout encompassing the kitchen, meals and living area.
Bathed in natural light, this inviting space seamlessly transitions to the decked outdoor entertaining area, where alfresco dining and gatherings with loved ones can be enjoyed, along with the serene backdrop of the surrounding landscape.
Convenient side access and a single lock-up garage enhance the practicality of this corner block property, giving ample space for parking and storage.
Gas central heating ensures year-round comfort, creating a cosy atmosphere during the cooler months.
