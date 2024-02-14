The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

Modern style meets classic charm

By Feature Property
February 15 2024 - 10:35am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Modern style meets classic charm
Modern style meets classic charm
  • 102 Lexton Street, Ballarat Central
  • Bed 4 | Bath 2 | Carpark 1
  • $895,000 - $950,000
  • Agency: Ballarat Real Estate
  • Agent: Damian Larkin 0417 088 755
  • Inspect: By appointment

Nestled just moments from the picturesque Lake Wendouree foreshore, this meticulously renovated family home epitomises convenience and lifestyle.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.