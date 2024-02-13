Bonshaw's boom shows no sign of slowing with new development planned

More homes will be added to booming Bonshaw with a planning application lodged for a 33 lot development.
City of Ballarat has received an application for an existing home on acreage at 128 Webb Road to be demolished to make way for the subdivision whose lot sizes will range from 315 square metres to 564 square metres.
It continues the trend of large homes on multi-acre blocks along what used to be a quiet road being demolished to make way for subdivisions as Ballarat continues to grow to the south west.
"The surrounding land has changed (from) rural residential to residential development with the land to the north and east currently under construction with small lots," planning documents state.
The land is also subject to an existing covenant which refers to the size of the house, approval of the buildings and that the land can only be used for rural residential - which developers have applied to have removed.
It is in an area of Bonshaw earmarked for residential development through council's Ballarat West Precinct Structure plan.
According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics, in 2021 there were 949 residents of Bonshaw in an estimated 358 homes - more than four times the 210 residents who called Bonshaw home just five years earlier in 2016.
Projections for the Bonshaw-Smythes Creek area show the 2021 population is expected to more than triple by 2036.
Real estate listings show the 4.7 acre Webb Road site with its three bedroom home sold in October 2021 for an undisclosed price.
Planning documents show the new lots would include 15 small lots at 301 to 400 square metres, nine lots at 401 to 500 square metres, and nine large lots between 501 and 600 square metres along two intersecting roads.
The development proposal has no public open space, but a monetary contribution equivalent to 5.31 per cent will be paid to council as required under the planning scheme to fund local parks and open spaces in the area.
The latest Webb Road subdivision is about 1km from Delacombe Town Centre where Ballarat construction giant H.Troon Pty Ltd is building stage two of the shopping complex, to be followed by a third stage to begin later this year.
The first walls of the stage two development were erected on Tuesday February 13 with the complex scheduled to be ready for its new retailers including Hungry Jacks, Rebel Sport, Super Cheap Auto and Reject Shop in July or August this year.
The third stage of DTC, to be constructed across Valiant Drive behind the existing DTC shopping centre, will include a Coles supermarket and other retailers.
