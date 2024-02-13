Racing to fight cancer takes off with plenty of action to come | PHOTOS

A LITTLE friendly competition and rivalry played out for Ballarat Cycle Classic's inaugural BMX event on Saturday, February 10.
The Classic, in its 17th running, is long built on participation but BMX riders of all ages put on some exciting racing in the bid to fight cancer.
Three mates rode across the state from Casey BMX Club, on BMX, calling in at other BMX clubs along their 170-kilometre route to arrive at the Marty Busch Reserve.
Ballarat Cycle Classic continue on February 10 with the gravel grind and a downhill enduro jam. The popular road rides, family adventures and pet-friendly walk are on February 11.
Every cent from registrations supports Ballarat's homegrown Fiona Elsey Cancer Research Institute, which has raised more than half its $250,000 target for the event.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.