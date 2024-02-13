Season set for exciting finale after round of upsets

It's all left to play for with one round left in the Ballarat Highlands Bowls Tuesday Pennant Division One with four sides fighting for the final three finals places.
After several upsets in round 17, there are just 10 points separating Buninyong in second and Creswick in fifth.
Buninyong moved to second spot on the ladder after a 51 to 46 shot win over Webbcona, in the process winning two of the three rinks.
The result means Webbcona, which has occupied one of the top two spots on the ladder for most of the season, has dropped to third, and faces the prospect of missing out on finals.
Creswick and Midlands will be the other two sides challenging for the last finals places after both winning their round 17 fixtures.
Midlands secured a 62 to 56 shot victory over Sebastopol, while Creswick claimed 14 points in beating top side City Oval.
Creswick's Elise Bennett, Bernie O'Malley, Dale Chalmers and Gerry Flapper recorded the most impressive result with a 26 to 15 shot win.
Despite the loss, City Oval remain top of the ladder on 191 points and are the only side guaranteed to play finals.
Elsewhere in Division One, Learmonth defeated Victoria by 10 shots and Central Wendouree had a seven shot win at BMS.
Creswick 64 (14) def City Oval 49 (2)
Chris Boyd, Rebecca Cooper, Barry Yates, Alan Annear 12 def by David Flintoft, Elizabeth Kierce, Leigh McKenzie, Chris Smith 18
Elise Bennett, Bernie O'Malley, Dale Chalmers, Gerry Flapper 26 def Sandra Grano, Gary Hamilton, Garry Powell, Ian Robinson 15
Alan Penrice, Judith Caddy, Steve Pope, Beth Huntley 26 def Dianne Price, Janine Roberts, Robert Edwards, Wayne Roberts 16
Learmonth 68 (14) def Victoria 58 (2)
Sally Goldsmith, Stephen Fitzgibbon, Paul Beechey, Liz Bourke 21 def by Alexe Hamilton, Bryan McGuigan, Noel Verlinden Helene Stenning 23
Kaye Dean, Ron Verlin, Kenneth Johnson, Gregory Ross 18 def Ron Saw, Donna Leeson, Kevin Coad, Alan Dennis 15
Peter Davies, Shirley Marshall, Chris Powell, William Rowe 29 def Dante Prenc, Colin Jones, Andrea Tudorovic, Robert Walsh 20
BMS 50 (1) def by Central Wendouree 57 (15)
Geoff Allan, Lynette Bryce, Robert Dickinson, Michael Jose 17 drew Daryl Scott, Ian Long, Leonard Vincent, John Quick 17
Jeff Ryan, Ivan Annear, Judith Lindsay, Scott McLean 14 def by John Stevens, Margaret Wilkins, Ian Batters, Barry Adams 19
Brian Hickman, Dianne Hampson, Michelle Tait, Kevin McLean 19 def by Meryl Holloway, William Wilkins, Heather Hopkinson, Andrew Bishop 21
Sebastopol 56 (2) Midlands 62 (14)
Trisha Cole, Annette Hovey, Brian Johnson, John Hofstra 14 def by Judith Winnell, Robert Mason, Lynette Lock, David Speechley 20
Joan Dunn, Judie Matthews, Darren Meade, Ian Hedger 23 def Stephen Falconer, Bill Hawken, Gregory Plier, Neil Peoples 22
Geoff Worsley, Ian Harvey, Sue Cassells, Dave Cassells 19 def by Christine Hawken, Geoffrey Jenkins, Paul Carlyle, Paul Kennedy 20
Buninyong 51 (14) Webbcona 46 (2)
Ian McGregor, Graeme Simpson, Graeme Nicholson, Wayne Morgan 18 def Brett Collins, Geoff Gullock, Gary Johnson, Sarah Braybrook 13
Gordon Donaldson, Allan Donelly, Terry McDonald, Brian Wilcock 21 def Jill Hopper, Harold Worsley, Barry McArthur, Leah McArthur 16
Moon Meulan, Julie Worrall, John Nunn, Keith Chapman 12 def by Jeffrey Grieve, Ross Boag, Debbie Gorin, Colin Young 17
LADDER: CITY OVAL 191 points, +179 shots; BUNINYONG 166, +142; WEBBCONA 164, +115; MIDLANDS 161, +46; Creswick 156, -28; Learmonth 124, -88; Central Wendouree 113, -51; Victoria 104, -18; Sebastopol 93, -148; BMS 88, -149
Mt Xavier 43 (2) def by Daylesford 59 (14)
City Oval 50 (2) def by Clunes 69 (14)
Invermay 78 (15) def Buninyong 37 (1)
Linton 53 (14) def Smeaton 50 (2)
Sebastopol 56 (14) def Beaufort 43 (2)
TOP FOUR: LINTON 222 points, +333 shots; INVERMAY 178, +210; SMEATON 167, +132; CLUNES 162, +113
Daylesford 55 (2) def by Ballarat North 65 (14)
City Oval 61 (2) def by Midlands 77 (14)
Sebastopol 52 (14) def Central Wendouree 50 (2)
BMS 50 (2) def by Smeaton 52 (14)
Webbcona 47 (2) def by Victoria 62 (14)
TOP FOUR: VICTORIA 189 points, +242 shots; BALLARAT NORTH 181, +221; SMEATON 175, +58; BMS 169, +162
Mt Xavier 83 (16) def Buninyong 60 (0)
Central Wendouree 58 (0) def by Ballan 70 (16)
Ballarat East 72 (15) def Creswick 45 (1)
Ballarat 39 (0) def by Smeaton 86 (16)
Learmonth 41 (0) def by Midlands 65 (16)
Sebastopol 42 (0) def by Linton 63 (16)
Victoria 52 (2) def by Bungaree 61 (14)
TOP FOUR: BALLAN 204 points, +407 shots; BALLARAT EAST 204, +259; SMEATON 190, +216; MT XAVIER 184, +217
BMS 23 (0) def by Beaufort 2 52 (14)
Invermay 39 (14) def Midlands 23 (0)
Ballarat North 28 (7) drew Clunes 28 (7)
Buninyong 34 (0) def by Webbcona 50 (14)
Beaufort 3 vs Victoria match abandoned
TOP FOUR: BEAUFORT 2 170, +176; BALLARAT NORTH 169, 207; BEAUFORT 3 156, +124; INVERMAY 155, 65
