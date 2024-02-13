Sugary sweet preps share best toppings to make you flip this Shrove Tuesday

SYRUP and sugar were a definite tie for Sophie in the ultimate pancake topping.
For Hazel, the choice was simple - syrup - while Finn was all about lemon and sugar.
The St Columbas' preps were indulging in pancakes while learning about Shrove Tuesday on Tuesday, February 13.
Testing out pancake toppings was part of the fun for the preps who told The Courier how the activity was part of using up plenty of butter and sugar and milk before Lent.
In Australia, Shrove Tuesday more popularly known as Pancake Tuesday.
Shrove means being forgiven for wrong-doings and is a time for people to go to church and confess their poor choices. Giving up rich foods is a centuries-old tradition in the Catholic Christian faith.
And this allowed for a little fun before the Lent period of reflection and fasting, leading up to Easter.
A few preps also enjoyed trying to flip their pancakes on their plates while waiting to try different flavours.
