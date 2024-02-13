'Something different' for city's most prestigious sporting honour

THE athlete most likely to win Ballarat's most prestigious sporting recognition remains anyone's guess.
Ballarat Sportsmens Club has chosen not to name finalists for the Ballarat Sportsperson of the Year award, instead opting to simply announce a winner on the night.
Club secretary Corey Saitta said it was "something a bit different" for adding to the roll call with so many athletes, established and emerging, making big plays in national and international arenas.
Rower Kat Werry could be a chance to become just the fifth athlete to win the honour for a fourth time.
If successful, the Ballarat Clarendon College rowing export will join the likes of fellow Olympians Steve Moneghetti (marathon), Russell Mark (trap shooting), Jared Tallent (race walking) and Tony Benson (middle distance running).
Werry, who won the award in 2019 and 2022, represented Australia in the 2023 World Rowing Championships in Belgrade, Serbia, in September
She was part of the women's four that finished fifth in the final - months out from the Paris Olympics.
Ballarat Sportsperson of the Year honours the sporting performance of an athlete in the previous calendar year.
Cricketer Matt Short has captured a second consecutive nod as the Big Bash League player of the season this summer and has been eyeing up a chance to represent Australia in the ICC Men's Twenty20 World Cup in the Caribbean and United States in June.
Short's big year looming ahead comes on the back of a huge 2023, in which he made his debut for Australia in Twenty20 and one-day international formats.
The East Ballarat cricket export was also recruited to Indian Premier League club Punjab Kings for 2023 competition.
The Paris Paralympics are ahead but wheelchair racer Sam Rizzo already had a taste of competing in the French capital for the World Para-Athletics Championships in July 2023.
Rizzo had top 10 finishes in the T54 1500-metre and 5000m events.
Fellow para-athlete Rory Carroll is ranked second in Australia for table tennis after winning the national para championships class 11. Carroll is also ranked among the top 20 in his class internationally.
High jumper Yual Reath has also proven himself as one to watch this year in reaching new heights.
Reath jumped 2.23 metres in 2023, a height only Olympians Joel Baden and Brandon Starc have exceeded as an Australian in the past year.
Four-time Geelong AFL premiership player Joel Selwood is guest speaker for the event at Ballarat Golf Club.
Ballarat Sportsmens Club secretary Corey Saitta said Selwood, who grew up in Bendigo, was a great fit for the celebrations both an athlete from regional Victoria and with such a high calibre sporting background.
"To attract someone of the ilk, not just as an athlete but as a person, is continuing to provide our night great credibility," Saitta said.
Other awards presented on the night include: the Hollioake Medallion for the best performance by an individual athlete in a team sport or event; the Mackenzie-Valpied Award for service in sports administration; the Widmer Award for service to sport in coaching; and the Neil Thompson Scholarship Award in supporting a junior athlete.
Finalists for the Wunhym Trophy as junior sportsperson of the year are: Armani Anderson (athletics), Ballarat Harriers; Toby Clack (eight ball), Ballarat Eight Ball Association; Molly Fraser (athletics), Ballarat Harriers; Nicholas Howard (gymnastics), Eureka Gymnastics Club; and, Josh Jolly (BMX), Ballarat Sebastopol Cycling Club.
