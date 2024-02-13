Sam Murphy still at forefront of minds in Buninyong

Last week Buninyong became the epicentre for emergency services and volunteers who were looking for missing woman Samantha Murphy.
While the search has less of a physical presence in the town, it is still on people's minds.
Buninyong BP service station and newsagent manager Fiona Delaland said she had noticed a lot more people walking in pairs or groups.
She said there was a notable change in the feeling around town, with less people around.
Businesses still have signs in their windows urging people with information about Ms Murphy, who has not been seen since Sunday February 4, to come forward to police.
Over the last week volunteer emergency services like the CFA and SES have been coordinating from Buninyong Police Station
Car parks outside of the police station on Scott Street were all empty on Tuesday morning, a stark difference from last week when the building became the hub of the search for Ms Murphy.
The missing persons unit took over the investigation four days ago while they are still looking into Ms Murphy's disappearance the ground search has been scaled back.
Some businesses in Buninyong said there was not too much difference in trade while some like the bakery were called on to help cater food for emergency services.
Espresso Depot owner Kelly Donald said they had a busy week.
They had a lot more take-away orders from a variety of people, police, SES and Ballarat residents who were finishing their search for Ms Murphy.
"It was full on - there were people everywhere," Ms Donald said.
"There were so many people I've never seen before."
While Ms Donald said it was strange to see so many different people there was also "a good community vibe".
"A lot of people paid it forward for volunteers from the SES," she said.
In a press release, Samantha is described as Caucasian, about 173cm tall with a slim build and shoulder-length blonde hair.
She was last seen wearing black half-length leggings and a maroon/brown coloured singlet.
Anyone who sights Samantha is urged to contact triple zero (000) immediately.
Anyone with any other information about Samantha's current whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a report online at www.crimestoppers.com.au
