Man struck '40 times' with machete in Mount Clear home invasion

Intruders have broken into a Mount Clear home and hacked one of its occupants with a machete after a dispute on social media, a court has heard.
Lachlan Dzesa, 20, was supported by many friends and family as he entered a guilty plea to home invasion at the County Court in Ballarat on Monday.
It follows an incident on April 15, 2023, when Dzesa and another co-accused confronted a man at his home in Mount Clear in the middle of the night.
The court heard Dzesa's accomplice pushed open a fly-wire door to the home when the man answered the door and forced his way inside.
Dzesa's accomplice then began questioning the man regarding a dispute with Dzesa, while Dzesa brought his accomplice a machete.
From there, the man was hit an estimated 40 times with the machete, on the flat, blunt and edged side of the weapon.
The man then fell onto a couch, where Dzesa's accomplice struck the man with the machete several times.
During the attack, Dzesa stood by and laughed, the court heard.
The attack resulted in two skull hematomas, and defence wounds on the victim's arms and hands from trying to stop the blade.
The victim passed out during the attack, with Dzesa and his accomplice splashing his face with cold water to wake him up.
The court heard the pair dragged the man to the shower, to "wash their fingerprints" off of him.
They then threatened to get the Bandidos Outlaw Motorcycle Gang onto the man if he told the police about the incident.
Dzesa was later arrested by police on April 19, 2023, found in possession of 17.5g of amphetamine, 11.3g of cannabis and psilocybin capsules.
His accomplice is still on the run from police, the court was told.
At Tuesday's hearing the court heard from Dr Laura Scott, a neuropsychologist, who gave evidence regarding Dzesa's reduced intellectual capacity and ADHD diagnosis.
The neuropsychologist said Dzesa would be unlikely to get the required wholistic treatment required for his condition if he were jailed.
The court also heard from Dzesa's youth justice case worker, who said he had been fully compliant with his bail conditions. This included about 12 months of working with Youth Justice on rehabilitation.
Dzesa's defence barrister Briana Proud told the court her client had no criminal history and had never set foot in a jail cell until the offending.
Ms Proud said as a young offender, Dzesa ought be able to focus on rehabilitation - and that an ultimate prison sentence would set back work he had already achieved in tackling drug use and finding work.
"It is not every day that Youth Justice sees a young person, such as Mr Dzesa, engaging to the level that he has engaged with," Ms Proud said.
"To place him in that situation after all of the extensive work he has done... would have quite devastating consequences for him and his ability to move into the community as someone with pro-social aspirations and engagements."
The barrister sought to have Dzesa placed on a community corrections order instead of a prison sentence, which would typically be required under sentencing legislation.
Judge Kellie Blair adjourned the matter until February 22 for sentencing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.