Man struck '40 times' with machete in Mount Clear home invasion

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
Updated February 13 2024 - 5:23pm, first published 5:18pm
Intruders have broken into a Mount Clear home and hacked one of its occupants with a machete after a dispute on social media, a court has heard.

