Alleged Howitt Street gang attack leaves man with 'lasting' injuries

A Ballarat man has been left with permanent leg damage after an alleged knife attack in Wendouree, where he was set upon by five men.
The attack was alleged to have occurred in the early morning of January 8, when the man was walking to the Blue Bell Hotel on a night out in Wendouree.
The court heard the man had been walking in the area of Howitt Street at about 1am when he started to get Facebook messages from Bryce Stephens, 27, asking to meet him at the hotel.
In a statement later made to the police, the man said it was unusual for him to be getting messages from Stephens, as he did not know Stephens well.
He then received a second set of messages from Stephens, asking for his location and to send a photo of where he was.
As the man kept walking he was allegedly confronted by two unknown men in a car across the road from McDonalds Wendouree, who flashed their lights at him.
The man started speaking to the two occupants of the car, one of them allegedly said his name "had been mentioned" in relation to a car stolen from their brother.
Police then alleged Stephens came up behind the man, and the car door was opened, slamming him back.
From there police alleged roughly four to five men jumped out from nearby bushes, with three armed with knives, and started chasing the man.
The man was allegedly hit on the head with a blunt object, and as he fled, Stephens was accused of stabbing the man in the right buttock.
As the man was chased onto the Howitt Street median strip, one of the other men allegedly stabbed him in the right thigh, slicing his sciatic nerve and causing heavy bleeding.
The man fell and was allegedly stomped and kicked by the group of attackers, who allegedly took a shoulder bag, $150 in cash, ear pods and tobacco belonging to the man.
Police then accused the group, of which Stephens was a part, of returning and demanding the man's phone.
The man allegedly resisted, resulting in one of the group allegedly stabbing his foot.
Police said the man then threw his phone "as far as he could", after which the group left.
The man was left bloody in the middle of Howitt Street and was taken to the Ballarat Base Hospital after flagging down a passerby.
A summary of the allegations was read at a bail application by Stephens at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.
The court heard Stephens was later arrested by police at his Alfredton
Following the incident, the man had two surgeries to repair his sciatic nerve and still remains in hospital. The court was told it was unlikely the man would ever regain feeling in his right leg as a result of the nerve damage.
Stephens' lawyer told the court his client was a Indigenous man who had an intellectual disability, and suffered from fetal alcohol syndrome.
The lawyer said should his client be granted bail, he would have stable accommodation and family support.
Magistrate Michelle Mykytowycz denied Stephens said, and said the matter would likely result in a conviction.
"I am of the view that given the strength of the police's case, which in my view against you is a strong one for both direct and circumstantial evidence," the magistrate said.
"The sentence to be imposed will be one likely of years' duration."
Stephens' bail was denied.
