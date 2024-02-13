How Ballarat's Uncle Murray was 'set free' 16 years ago

After Prime Minister Kevin Rudd made a formal apology to the Stolen Generations in 2008, Ballarat's Uncle Murray Harrison said he felt "set free".
February 13, 2024, marks 16 years since Uncle Murray joined other Stolen Generation survivors in parliament to hear the official apology.
"For me in particular this day is very, very important because when I was there, it freed me from a nightmare that had been with me for sixty years," he said.
"It was like shutting a steel door and turning a key in a lock."
Tuesday's anniversary ceremony was held at the Art Gallery of Ballarat, and ended with a Yarning Circle between Uncle Murray and Uncle Alan Harris.
Uncle Alan said the apology 16 years ago meant people were talking about Aboriginal people.
"We were actually on the national agenda," he said.
Students from Ballarat schools asked questions about what they could do to continue working towards reconciliation.
The key theme from the discussion was to keep listening and "walking together".
Uncle Murray said Tuesday has been a "magic day", especially being able to share his story with young people in Ballarat.
"Our schools are lacking a real substance of history," he said.
While the last year didn't go as planned with the failed Voice referendum, Uncle Murray said he hoped the community would be reignited and be able to look at "what is necessary for us to move forward".
