Ballarat cursing the weather after tough loss

Ballarat has been left ruing the wet weather after losing to Casey Cardinia on Duckworth-Lewis in round two of Melbourne Country Week.
Chasing 284 for victory, the BCA were left stranded at 5-147 off 31.5 overs, when thunderstorms caused players to leave the field.
After losing opener Sajith Dissanayaka and in form batter Thomas Le Lievre in the first eight overs, the run chase looked like it was always going to be difficult for Ballarat.
Matt Ward was the most likely to lead the team to victory, scoring an impressive 43 runs off 55 balls, but in the 18th over he hit a drive straight to mid-on to leave BCA struggling at 4-80.
Ballarat failed to string a meaningful partnership together through most of the innings, but Mick Nolan and Nick Strangio gave Ballarat hope after taking the score from 5-102 to 5-147.
Unfortunately for the BCA, the grey clouds hanging over Port Melbourne Cricket Ground then gave way to heavy rain, and the match was abandoned with Ballarat about 40 runs short of the Duckworth-Lewis target.
BCA coach Darren Fletcher said he was disappointed with the result, especially as Casey Cardinia had enjoyed the better batting conditions.
"The wicket was as good as you'll get for batting, so we were pretty confident that even at 5-147 we could have chased that down," he said.
"We had two blokes pretty set in Nick Strangio and Mick Nolan and then the rain came down."
Earlier in the day, Casey Cardinia got off to the perfect start, passing 70 in the first 10 overs while only losing one wicket.
They had opening batsman Luke McMaster to thank for the flying start, after he took advantage of BCA's wayward pace attack to plunder a 31 ball half century.
Despite the poor start, Ballarat managed to fight their way back into the contest through the middle overs of the innings, with spinners operating from either end.
Ashley George, 2-50, and Dissanayaka, 1-40, were central to the resurgence, with the latter taking the key wicket of McMaster for 89.
William Hodgins was also vital to Ballarat's revival, taking 3-18 from six overs.
While Hodgins comes away with the side's best figures, he has wicket keeper Jacob Eyers partly to thank, after the gloveman took an incredible diving catch high to his right hand side, to help dismiss Casey skipper Chris Bright.
Going into the final 10 overs of the innings, BCA looked like they may be able to restrict their opponents to a chaseable score of about 250, but a strong sixth wicket partnership between Travis Wheller, 58, and William Halton, 34*, saw Casey Cardinia finish 7-283.
The total ended up being too great for Ballarat, but Fletcher said Tuesday's performance, against one of the strongest sides in the competition, would give them confidence for the rest of the week.
He described the side's spin bowlers as "fantastic", and said Eyers was "loving himself" after taking a stunner behind the stumps.
"It was a good catch, he'll be really happy, he's probably watched it about 30 times already," he said.
Despite the loss, Fletcher is confident Ballarat can respond when they meet LaTrobe Valley in round three on Wednesday.
"We're going alright, today could have gone either way in the end," he said.
"We've got to win both games from now on and get a bonus point in each game which is quite achievable, but it is what it is, we can do everything we like but we can't control the weather."
CASEY CARDINIA 7-283 def BALLARAT 5-147 (DLS)
CASEY CARDINIA
TOTAL 7/283
Bowling: Matthew Aikman 5-0-0-42, Ajay Mada 9-0-1-67, Harli Givvens 10-0-0-59, Ashley George 10-2-2-50, Sajith Dissanayaka 10-0-1-40, William Hodgins 6-0-3-18
BALLARAT
Sajith Dissanayaka 0
Matt Ward 43
Thomas Le Lievre 10
Harli Givvens 4
Heath Pyke 24
Mich Nolan 25*
Nick Strangio 22*
Extras 19
TOTAL 5-147
