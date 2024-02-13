Police call out dodgy driving on Ballarat's roads

The licences of two drivers have been suspended after they were caught allegedly racing each other on the Western Highway, one allegedly travelling at 62kmh over the speed limit.
Police posted about the intercept on the Eyewatch - Ballarat Police Service Area Facebook page, saying high-risk behavior "needs to stop".
"On a recent Friday evening, Ballarat HWP members were patrolling the Western Highway," the post said.
"Whilst travelling through Trawalla, police members allegedly observed two vehicles racing each other, with a Ford Falcon Ute allegedly detected travelling at 162kph in a 110kph zone, heading eastbound.
"Police also intercepted a Ford Mustang allegedly travelling at 138kph.
"Both drivers had their licence' suspended and the driver of the Ford Falcon will appear at Court at a later date.
"This type of high-risk behaviour needs to stop."
Highway Patrol Officers also made an interesting discovery in the back of an SUV on Saturday, February 3, after intercepting a vehicle following reports of an erratic vehicle on the Western Freeway at Wendouree.
Officers were told the vehicle was allegedly driving on the wrong side of the freeway, and about 7.40pm, saw the Volkswagen allegedly travelling eastbound in the westbound lanes.
"The driver of the vehicle, a male from Sunshine claimed he was unaware he was driving on the wrong side of the road," police said in another social media post.
"Whilst conducting enquiries, police allegedly located a number of butchered sheep carcasses sitting in the boot area of the car.
"The driver was processed for driving offences and the carcasses were reported to Agriculture Victoria and PrimeSafe for follow up."
