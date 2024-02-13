The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Police

Police call out dodgy driving on Ballarat's roads

February 14 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
This Ford Falcon Ute was recently caught allegedly travelling at 162kmh in a 110kph zone on the Western Highway at Trawalla. Picture by Victoria Police
This Ford Falcon Ute was recently caught allegedly travelling at 162kmh in a 110kph zone on the Western Highway at Trawalla. Picture by Victoria Police

The licences of two drivers have been suspended after they were caught allegedly racing each other on the Western Highway, one allegedly travelling at 62kmh over the speed limit.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.