4 best fine dining spots in Melbourne to celebrate Valentine's Day

Some of the best fine dining experiences in Melbourne this Valentine's Day. Picture Shutterstock

This is sponsored content by Silver Service.



Valentine's Day is the perfect opportunity to create lasting memories with your loved one, and what could be more memorable than a fine dining experience in Melbourne? Celebrate love this Valentine's Day in Melbourne with a dining experience to remember. To elevate your evening further, book Silver Service for your transportation needs.

Melbourne's culinary scene offers a range of dining spots perfect for making your celebration special. Here's a guide to some of the best fine dining experiences the city offers this Valentine's Day.

1. Reine & La Rue

For an exquisite French dining experience, celebrate Valentine's Day with your special someone at Reine & La Rue. The restaurant is both grand and cosy, making it a perfect spot for a romantic Valentine's Day meal.

Here, you and your loved one will enjoy a culinary journey that starts with a glass of NV Ruinart Brut Champagne. The menu includes oysters, Polanco Oscietra Grand Reserve caviar and Wagyu 9+ sirloin.

Each dish is not only a feast for the palate but also for the eyes, thanks to its top-notch presentation. Be sure to indulge in the tarte au framboise for dessert, a sweet finale to a memorable dining experience.

2. Botswana Butchery

If you're after a Valentine's Day dinner that's exquisite and comfortably elegant, Botswana Butchery should be on your list. Unlike other restaurants, it combines the luxury of fine dining with a laid-back, welcoming vibe. It's perfect for couples seeking a premium dining experience without the stiffness often associated with high-end restaurants.

Their 4-course Valentine's Day menu brings dishes that showcase the best of Australian and New Zealand produce. Start with options like Scallop Cones with Kombu-Jalapeno Mayo and Beetroot Ravioli with Lemon Balm.

The main courses, featuring AACO Wagyu Tenderloin and Dry Aged Hiramasa Kingfish, are rich in flavour and artfully prepared. Pair your meal with fine champagne for an elevated dining experience.

3. NOMAD Melbourne

For a modern twist on Valentine's Day dining, spend a romantic evening with your special someone at NOMAD Melbourne. You'll be welcomed with a glass of Michel Gonet '6g' Blanc de Noirs champagne to set the tone for an evening of culinary delight.

Their Valentine's Day menu includes carefully crafted dishes combining innovation and tradition. Here, you and your loved one will journey through flavours with Sydney rock oysters, Spanner crab & Yarra Valley caviar tartlet and the exquisite Jamon Iberico with pickled rockmelon.

The highlight is their wood-roasted summer stone fruit dessert with raspberry ripple mascarpone - a refreshing end to a sumptuous meal.

4. Luci

Luci offers a four-course Valentine's Day dinner featuring dishes that blend traditional techniques with innovative flavours. Start with a Scallop crudo, then move on to the Braised duck agnolotti. The main course is a carefully prepared Market fish served with endive and beetroot salad. For dessert, you and your loved one will indulge in mango mousse.

The dining experience at Luci is made even more special with live jazz music in the background. It adds a lively yet intimate atmosphere to your evening. So, if you're looking for a place where you can have both a fantastic meal and a wonderful time, Luci is definitely worth considering for your Valentine's celebration.

Choose the perfect spot for Valentine's Day