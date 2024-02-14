The Courier
HeartKid Huey is all smiles to help others on Sweetheart Day

MS
By Michelle Smith
February 15 2024 - 5:30am
Huey Butt, 5, underwent four heart surgeries in his first 2.5 years after being born with the congenital heart defect tetralogy of fallot. Picture by Lachlan Bence
Huey Butt, 5, underwent four heart surgeries in his first 2.5 years after being born with the congenital heart defect tetralogy of fallot. Picture by Lachlan Bence

Huey Butt looks like any happy, healthy and energetic five-year-old who is tackling his first days of school with gusto.

MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

