HeartKid Huey is all smiles to help others on Sweetheart Day

Huey Butt looks like any happy, healthy and energetic five-year-old who is tackling his first days of school with gusto.
However his early years were anything but straightforward.
Huey had four open heart surgeries within the first two and a half years of his life to correct a congenital heart condition known as Tetralogy of Fallot, a combination of four different problems affecting the structure of the heart that changes how blood flows through the heart and to the rest of the body.
In Huey's case he also had pulmonary atresia where the valve that controls blood from from the heart to the lungs doesn't form at all, and there was no blood flowing to his lungs.
His first surgery, at just five days old, was one of the most harrowing experiences for mum Kim as she watched her tiny son taken to the operating theatre.
"I still remember it as ... probably the hardest part of the whole journey watching your newborn five-day-old baby being whisked away not knowing whether he would make it, whether he was strong enough, and knowing he was being cut open to have surgery," Ms Butt said.
That first surgery saw surgeons place a shunt to divert blood to his lungs to allow him to survive and grow.
If not for the keen eye of a sonographer conducting Ms Butt's 20 week ultrasound, Huey would likely not have survived at all. After a range of different tests, the Tetralogy of Fallot was confirmed and all of her care in the second half of pregnancy, and the birth, was in Melbourne.
"I'm so grateful it was picked up by a local sonographer. He had no blood flow to his lungs so if we had not known he probably would not have survived," she said.
A second operation, when Huey was eight months, was a "full repair" where a valve conduit was implanted where his own valve had failed to form, a hole in his heart was partially patched, and other parts of the heart that were under-developed or not quite right were repaired.
After 10 days in hospital and in seemingly good health he returned home to Haddon and the family thought he would have a long break between surgeries, with the next planned for when he was much older and had outgrown the implanted valve.
But at a check-up five months after surgery it was discovered he was almost in heart failure.
"Five months after being told he was going to be fine, it was a shock. He had literally just got over the second surgery and now they were saying he needed a third."
Surgeons re-opened the hole in his heart to decrease the pressure within the heart and although he struggled after the surgery, Huey eventually recovered.
Just after his second birthday he underwent yet another surgery after it was discovered he also had pulmonary stenosis, in which both the left and right arteries to his lungs were too narrow.
Doctors tried to widen the arteries using a balloon catheter but neither side was successful and he was opened up again.
"That surgery was a very long one. We said goodbye to him at 9am and didn't see him until midnight - it was longest day they didn't end up calling us until nearly 10pm so it was over 12 hours," Ms Butt said. Huey spent seven days in the Royal Children's Hospital ICU on a ventilator and was home just 15 days after surgery.
Since then Huey has hit all his milestones, graduated from monthly checkups with his cardiologist in Melbourne to six monthly, been to day care and kinder, and this year started prep.
It's hard to help Huey understand that although he can participate in everything, he sometimes can't keep up with his friends.
"He's got to realise his heart is different to other kids and his breathing is different. He does understand but then he's trying to keep up with his friends," Ms Butt said.
Huey is likely to need another surgery around the age of 14 or 15 to replace the valve in his heart.
"As the cardiologist says, we just watch and see how he grows and develops," Ms Butt said.
Although Huey's diagnosis before he was born and the challenges and surgeries they have faced since have been daunting, Ms Butt said the support they received from Heart Kids had helped them through.
"They would check in to our room to see how we were going, have regular morning teas in communal rooms in the hospital which was nice to connect with other parents going through similar things, provided us vouchers for coffee and food, that sort of thing," she said.
On Valentines Day, February 14, each year HeartKids celebrate their annual Sweetheart Day to raise funds to support families of children with congenital and childhood-onset heart disease.
Flinders Street Station is lit up in red each Sweetheart Day February 14 for the campaign which supports the families of the one baby born every three hours with the disease.
"CoHD is complex and often has implications throughout the whole of patients' lives, as well as those of their carers and family members," said HeartKids chief executive Lesley Jordan.
"In the 2023 financial year HeartKids provided direct support to 1412 families and 3772 face-to-face support services. Funds raised from Sweetheart Day go to ensuring these support services continue, as well as significant research into the causes, management and treatment of CoHD."
