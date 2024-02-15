Glimmer of hope for family who lost their home in Christmas Day blaze

A family who lost their home in a Christmas morning fire, and feared losing their new business because of an insurance hitch, finally have some good news.
After moving for the third time since Christmas, Alexandra Catsicakis, partner Sean Murray and their daughter Victoria, 6, are looking forward to the future.
They escaped but their historic home, which they had been renovating for several years, was destroyed.
The heartbreak continued when they discovered their home insurance had lapsed a month before the fire, a hitch that occurred as they were starting a new business, which potentially left them uncovered and facing the sale of their restaurant to recoup some savings.
But after a careful review of their policy, and complaints lodged with their insurer, it now seems they will be covered.
"My partner is in HR and knows policy and procedures so he had a look at it and noticed there was a few things they failed to do prior to cancelling our policy so we put in a complaint ... then had to wait for them to review ... then it was sent back to the claims department," Ms Catsicakis said.
After several calls backwards and forwards, the insurer eventually agreed to reinstate the policy and accept the claim after they paid the premiums they had inadvertently fallen behind on.
"It was such a relief. We couldn't believe it. It's just a waiting game now because even with contents insurance we are drowning in debt paying the mortgage and rent."
The family will receive either a payout for the value of their home, or the insurer will rebuild it depending on builder quotes.
"It has really helped because we know that we don't have to try and reclaim the money by selling the restaurant to use the money to live off."
Late last year the couple fulfilled a long-term goal to to own their own business, opening Freda's Cafe Restaurant and Bar in the former Hog's Breath Cafe building on Victoria Street.
Ms Catsicakis said business had been busy after Christmas, then dropped off when everyone went back to work and school, but was picking up again with more people inquiring about functions, presentations, corporate dinners and Victoria's school had organised events there to help support the family.
Earlier in February the family moved for the third time in to a Ballarat Central rental property where they will hopefully stay until their new home is built. Immediately after the fire they moved in with a friend, then secured a rental property which was sold within weeks of them moving in, so they are hoping this third move is the last until they are home.
"It was the easiest move we've ever done because we didn't have a whole lot of stuff, but it was still hard because we had to do it quickly," she said.
Ms Catsicakis said the support shown from the community to her family was overwhelming and ongoing, with people still dropping in to the restaurant with items and contacting her.
"I can't express enough the comfort we felt as our community embraced us with open arms. The offers of clothes, food, and warm beverages seemed to come from every direction, along with the caring eyes and comforting hugs that surrounded us," she wrote on social media.
"Even the local police station went above and beyond, providing wrapped Christmas gifts for our daughter, turning a day that began in tragedy into a testament of community strength."
An online fundraising campaign has raised more than $17,000 for the family.
The family's cat JD is still missing but Ms Catsicakis said a new kitten had joined the family and Victoria is still hoping JD will be found and will make friends with the new kitten.
Watching the unfolding fire emergencies in western Victoria in recent days has strengthened her resolve to "pay it forward" and help others.
"With the fires going on I'm really now thinking what we can do ... I know exactly what they are feeling."
