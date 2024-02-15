No cause for concern with this style of sunbathing

The sight of a bird lying on the ground with feathers fluffed up, wings spread, and mouth agape, is often cause for concern.
The bird often seems oblivious to its surroundings, but it eventually becomes alert and flies off when approached. Such a bird is sunbathing.
The main sunbathers among local birds are magpies and blackbirds, although others also indulge in the same habit.
Perhaps magpies and blackbirds are larger and more obvious.
Sunbathing assists in ridding birds of parasites such as mites and lice.
Short bursts of hot sunlight can kill some of these creatures.
The parasites become active and more mobile, sometimes exposing them to deadly temperatures.
Today's photo - a local one by Ed Dunens - shows a magpie with its feathers fanned out and fluffed up in typical sunbathing posture, exposing the maximum amount of skin.
As always, the bird has its back to the sun. The nipple-like preen gland is very much exposed.
Birds use the oil from this gland when preening, and it is thought that the hot sunlight helps to spread the protective oil through their feathers.
A bird's body temperature rises when sunbathing in the heat, but the birds obviously know their safety limits.
