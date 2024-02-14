Cricketer Matt Short joins city's pre-eminent sporting roll call

AUSTRALIAN cricketer Matt Short has captured Ballarat's most illustrious sporting honour.
The 28-year-old has been named Ballarat Sportsmen's Club Sportsperson of the Year for the first time in a gala dinner at Ballarat Golf Club. This is also the first time a cricketer has made the prestigious roll call.
For Short this accolade follows a break-out year in which he made his Australian senior debut in the national men's Twenty20 and one-day international teams.
The East Ballarat cricket export has also been named the Big Bash League player of the tournament for a second consecutive season.
In his first season as Adelaide Strikers captain, Short made 541 runs - 175 more than anyone else in the BBL. This haul included the most fours and sixes in the competition with 43 and 25.
Short has been able to take his career to the next level with increasing opportunities as a Strikers' opening bat.
His strong BBL form led to being snapped up as an emergency replacement for Englishman Jonny Bairstow for Indian Premier League franchise Pubjab Kings in March, 2023.
Ahead in 2024, Short is set to play Major League Cricket in the United States and The Hundred in the United Kingdom.
A low-grade hamstring injury has hampered Short's time with the white ball formats at international level in Australia this month but he has been named for a three-match Twenty20 tour of New Zealand from February 21.
After a string of ODI in 2023, Short has continued to press this summer to cement his spot in Australian selections.
While Short has not won a Ballarat Sportsperson of the Year award before, he has claimed the night's 2017 Hollioake Medallion for the best performance by an individual in a team sport.
The medallion was this year awarded to rower Kat Werry, a three-time Ballarat Sportsperson of the Year, for her efforts as a finalist with the women's four in the World Rowing Championships in Serbia last September.
Ballarat Sportsmen's Club president Bruce Tweedale said the awards dinner had once again been a "wonderful celebration" of the city's athletes and sporting efforts.
"The ability to showcase sport across all levels and see community participants share the stage with home grown sporting heroes made for a very special occasion," Tweedale said.
"Congratulations to all finalists and winners, notably Australian cricketer Matt Short who was awarded the 2023 Sportsperson of the Year for the first time in his burgeoning sporting career".
Four-time Geelong AFL premiership player and retired captain Joel Selwood was guest speaker for the gala event. Selwood, who grew up in Bendigo, also had the 2022 AFL Premiership Cup in tow.
BALLARAT SPORTSMEN'S CLUB AWARDS
Sportsperson of the Year: Matt Short (cricket)
Hollioake Medallion as best performance in a team event: Katrina Werry (rowing). Highlights: fifth in women's four final, World Rowing Championships in Serbia; bronze in women's four, World Rowing Cup II in Croatia.
Wunhym Trophy, Junior Sportsperson of the Year: Toby Clack (eight ball). Highlights: gold, world eight ball federation under-18 championship in Morocco; national junior champion.
Widmer Award for coaches: Jamie McDonald (rowing). Highlights: Rowing Australia pathways coach of the year; coaches Australian women's pair Katie Jackson and Lucy Richardson (both Ballarat athletes) to bronze in the World Rowing Under-19 Championships in Paris, France.
Mackenzie-Valpied Award (sports administration): Ian Pym (Australian Rules Football, Cricket, Lawn Bowls and Ballarat Sport Hall of Fame).
Neil Thompson Scholarship Award for sporting development: Ballarat Sports Foundation.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.