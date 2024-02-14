'Truly horrific': owner fined, dog euthanised after toddler mauling

The owner of a Rottweiler who mauled a 13-month-old child through a fence in Ballarat, leaving "horrific" injuries, has been made to pay thousands by the court.
The woman, who will not be named as she avoided a conviction, faced the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Wednesday to be sentenced after earlier pleading guilty to charges of failing to keep her dog restrained.
The court heard for about 18-months, the woman's three-year-old Rottweiler had been living with her at her Ballarat home, and had been recently joined by a flat mate and their German Shorthaired Pointer.
During this time, the Rottweiler had been seen digging holes, barking and jumping along the fence line of the neighbouring property, which was home to a family with four children and two dogs.
The Rottweiler's owner had left for a three-week overseas holiday on September 6, 2023, during which time she had organised for her flat mate to feed her dog.
On the afternoon September 11, 2023, the mother living at the neighbouring home went to the backyard of her property to find her toddler laying face down near the fence line.
She tried to pick him up, but couldn't as his leg was being pulled under the neighbouring fence by the Rottweiler.
As she tried to recover her son, he was pulled further under the fence, until his entire leg was in the neighbouring garden.
The mother's hand was bitten several times by the dog as she tried to stop the large dog by grabbing its nose and teeth.
During this exchange, the mother called out for her eight-year-old son, who ran to the neighbouring property and started banging on the front door.
She was able to get the 13-month-old free, who had deep cuts on his left leg from the ankle to the knee.
The child had to be airlifted to the Royal Childrens' Hospital, and the mother treated for wounds to her hand at the Royal Melbourne.
At Wednesday's hearing, the Rottweiler's owner faced five separate offences, including failing to confine her dog between sunrise and sunset, being the owner of a dog which attacked a person, causing both serious and non-serious injuries, and failing to register a dog with the council.
The court heard the Rottweiler, which was fixed, was not registered with the City of Ballarat at the time of the attack.
The woman had since surrendered the dog for destruction.
Magistrate Michelle Mykytowycz read from a victim impact statement made by the mother of the injured child, and called the 13-month-old's injuries "truly horrific".
"I cannot begin to imagine the terror of (the mother) of H (a pseudonym for the 13-month-old)," Magistrate Myktytowycz said.
Since the attack, the court heard the child has been required to wear silicon patches, compression stockings and an orthotic brace on his leg, as well as attend daily physiotherapy sessions.
In the Rottweiler owner's defence, three references were tendered to the court.
Magistrate Myktyowycz said the woman was of a "good character" and lacked any criminal history prior to the incident.
The woman was made to pay $14,120 to cover the costs of airlifting the toddler to the hospital,$3000 to cover legal fees and fined $2500.
"Owners of dogs have a responsibility to the community, themselves and their dog to control their dog... make sure it is under suitable control at all times, and does not engage in harmful behaviour," Magistrate Mykytowycz said.
