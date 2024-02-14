The Couriersport
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Ballarat cricket

Stormy blow to Ballarat's Country Week hopes

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
February 14 2024 - 6:01pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A pause to Ballarat Cricket Association country week plans has proven a disappointing blow to finals aspirations. Picture by Adam Trafford
A pause to Ballarat Cricket Association country week plans has proven a disappointing blow to finals aspirations. Picture by Adam Trafford

ABANDONED play has delivered a disappointing blow to Ballarat Cricket Association,

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.