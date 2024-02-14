Stormy blow to Ballarat's Country Week hopes

ABANDONED play has delivered a disappointing blow to Ballarat Cricket Association,
The BCA has been left with a slim chance to make the third-place play off in the Victorian Country Cricket League's Melbourne Country Week tournament but a title shot in the men's division two needs a likely miracle.
A clash against the La Trobe Valley was called off early on Wednesday, February 14, when players arrived at the Elsternwick ground to find damage and a wet soggy pitch from violent storms that had swept through Melbourne's eastern suburbs the night before.
Covers had been on, but rains had been too strong.
The BCA had secured a five-wicket win against Maryborough on home turf at Eastern Oval on Monday, only for a storm-shortened match at Port Melbourne on day two to inflict a loss to Casey Cardinia on Duckworth-Lewis.
Chasing 284 for victory, the BCA had been left stranded at 5-147 off 31.5 overs, when thunderstorms caused players to leave the field.
This leaves a finals chance in facing Kingstown-Hawthorn at Moorleigh Village Community Reserve, in Bentleigh East in the city's eastern suburbs on Thursday, February 15.
BCA coach Darren Fletcher said the team needed to play well - and have everything go well in their favour.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE: 'Something different' for city's most prestigious sporting honour
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.