VIDEO: Ballarat tobacco shop destroyed, another ram-raided in morning chaos

Another Ballarat tobacco store has been destroyed by fire and a separate tobacco store has been ram-raided in a series of incidents in the city on Thursday morning.
Emergency services were called to the Smoke N Gifts store on Little Bridge Street about 6.10am and found the single-storey building well alight.
A number of firefighting appliances including a ladder platform were at the scene as firefighters worked on the blaze.
Police confirmed to The Courier two adjoining buildings were also completely destroyed in the blaze, which was deemed under control at 7.04am.
A short time after emergency crews were called to the fire, about 6.20am they were called to the Free Choice Tobacconist on Curtis Street following a ram-raid.
"It appears a vehicle was reversed into the front entrance of the store before the driver fled without gaining entry," a Victoria Police spokesperson said.
"Two vehicles were shortly later located burnt out in Queen Street South, Ballarat and Scott Parade, Ballarat East."
Roads around the Little Bridge Street and Peel Street intersection remain closed while the fire is investigated and cleared.
Police believe all incidents are linked and said there are were no reports of injuries.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a confidential report online at crimestoppers.vic.com.au
It comes exactly two weeks after the Ballarat Smoke Station, located less than 200 metres away on Little Bridge Street, was destroyed in a suspicious fire in the early hours of Thursday, February 1.
