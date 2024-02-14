The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Breaking

VIDEO: Ballarat tobacco shop destroyed, another ram-raided in morning chaos

Adam Spencer
By Adam Spencer
Updated February 15 2024 - 9:06am, first published 7:11am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Another Ballarat tobacco store has been destroyed by fire and a separate tobacco store has been ram-raided in a series of incidents in the city on Thursday morning.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adam Spencer

Adam Spencer

Senior Digital Journalist

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.