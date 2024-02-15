Beasley Memorial returns to Redline for speedcars

A speedcar feature paying tribute to a legendary family of Victorian speedway racing is returning to Redline Raceway.
The 33rd edition of the Beasley Memorial will be contested at the Buninyong circuit for the seventh time on Saturday night.
The event is part of the Southern Speedcar Tour and dedicated to the contributions of Arthur (Pop), Stud and Alf Beasley - all three of whom stamped their mark on the midget auto racing scene and Victorian Speedcar Drivers Association.
So highly regarded are the Beasleys, some VSDA drivers place the honour of winning the Beasley Memorial above winning the Victorian Speedcar Championship - the world's second oldest midget event, having been first run in 1934.
The Beasley legend began with Pop, who was well known in road racing circles during the 1920s and 1930s, and one of the leading drivers of the Midget Car Drivers Association of Australia, chartered in mid-1934.
When the MCDAA name was changed to VSDA in 1938, Pop Beasley became the first president and after retiring from racing the following season devoted his life to the roar of the mighty midgets.
He was VSDA president on several occasions, with his last term in 1974, and continually brought in innovations on and off the track.
Probably his best contribution though was introducing his two sons - Stud, who began racing in 1937, and Alf in 1945 - to the midgets.
Alf won the 1955 and 1957 Victorian titles, but was tragically killed in a speedway incident in 1958.
This led to the Alf Beasley Memorial Trophy as an annual commemorative event.
After 45 years involved in and dedicated to the mighty midgets, Pope Beasley died in 1979.
Stud carried on for several more years before ill-health forced him into early retirement and he died in 1991 to end the Beasley era.
The inaugural Beasley Memorial was first run a year later in 1992, with Darren Power winning.
He went on to win it again in 1993 and 2006.
Mark Brown is also a three-time winner - 2001, 2008 and 2010
Caleb Mills is on Saturday night aiming to become the first third-generation racer to win the coveted event, following in the footsteps of his grandfather John (1997) and father Travis (2012 and 2013).
Other likely front-runners on the entry list include Luke Storer, young gun Zoe Pearce and the experienced Nick Parker.
This is the third running of the memorial since it missed a year owing COVID-19.
Nathan Smee from New South Wales won on its return in 2022 and New Zealander Haydn Williams put his name on the honour roll last year.
Entries include: Nick Parker, Luke Storer, Zoe Pearce, Caleb Mills, Mathew Radisich, Ayden Elliott, Dillon Ghen, Jordan Mackay, Jay Waugh, Craig Smith, Glen Shaw, Joe Lostitch, Mitchell Saunderson
SPRINTCARS also return to Redline on Saturday night.
The track has been upgraded to comply with Speedway Australia's three-star criteria, permitting sprintcars to run at the venue.
The SRA Pro Sprintcar Series, which is for sprintcars powered by LS V8 motors, has attracted a 16-strong field.
Leading contenders are likely to include series points leader Jordan Rae, Sam Wren, Dennis Jones and Josh Buckingham.
Rae holds an advantage of just 15 points over Wren, a member of the Belmont Speedway Drivers Club which operates Redline.
Buckingham will be keen to redeem himself after crossing the line first in the A-main at Moama's Heartland Raceway at the weekend, only to be disqualified post-race for a minimum weight breach.
STANDARD saloons are back on the program with entries including the likes of Patrick Walsh, and brothers Austin and Lachie Chivers among the notables
The program will be completed by the sports sedans and unlimited sedans.
