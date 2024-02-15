The Courier
Beasley Memorial returns to Redline for speedcars

By David Parker
February 15 2024 - 7:00pm
Alf, Pop ad Stud Beasley - being remembered at Redline Raceway with the running of a speedcar feature named in their honour.
A speedcar feature paying tribute to a legendary family of Victorian speedway racing is returning to Redline Raceway.

