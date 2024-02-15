Youngster gets more than she bid for in 'Valentine' Cat Joel Selwood

TWELVE-year-old Matilda Fraser had been joking to her friends at school she was having dinner with her favourite footballer Joel Selwood.
Never did she imagine the Geelong premiership captain would ask her to be his Valentine.
Matilda had pooled her pocket money to try and win an auction to have her photo taken with the Cat and the 2022 AFL Premiership Cup at Ballarat Sportsmen's Club Sportsperson of the Year gala dinner on February 14.
With a little help from her parents, Matilda was one of 10 people to win the auction prize - with an $850 bid.
When lining up with her dad to register their win, the young Cats' supporter had a chance encounter with Selwood, who was guest of honour for the event and invited her to sit and have a chat while her dad did the official paperwork.
And he quipped she was his Valentine.
"This is very cool and amazing. I would not expect to meet him in person and that he would know my name," Matilda said. "I am so happy."
Matilda told The Courier Selwood was her absolute favourite footballer.
Selwood retired after the 2022 premiership win and Matilda said there were "so many good" Cats now that it was hard to choose a favourite - but none quite measured up to Selwood.
Matilda had been at the gala event to support her sister Molly Fraser, a Ballarat Harriers' triple jump star who had been a finalist for the Wunhym Trophy as junior sportsperson of the year.
She was particularly happy to attend when she heard the billing for guest speaker.
