Building for the future of rapidly growing Mount Rowan Secondary College

Mount Rowan Secondary College is projected to grow to almost 900 students in the next two to three years - more than double the size it was in 2020.
With this rate of growth the need to future-proof the school facilities has been in the spotlight after more than $15 million in renovations since 2015.
The next stage of development of Mount Rowan Secondary College has begun with construction under way on a $6.1 million building that will house seven new specialist classrooms, a food and technology room, science room, art room and a multipurpose room.
"We will have 800 to 900 students in two or three years and will be needing more buildings. We've got more land and more ideas for what the students of Wendouree and our surrounds deserve," said Mount Rowan Secondary College principal Seona Murnane.
"Students deserve to be in a place where it feels good, it's a warm environment, and it's vibrant and engaging as they walk in. Students come prepared, but they also need stimulus ... spaces to be colour coordinated, well designed and fit together well."
The new building will also allow the school to expand some of the programs it offers.
The current food and technology area is full with year eights, those who have chosen the subject as an elective in years nine and 10, and those doing VCE but there's little room to offer any more.
"We want to have smaller classes for students who want to get into more food technology, or for those needing a break from mainstream and more hands-on learning more spaces for that."
An extra science room also means the spaces can be distinguished to different branches of science such as physics, chemistry and biology and resourced accordingly.
The multipurpose space will provide flexibility for a variety of needs.
Since 2015 almost all of the school has been renovated or rebuilt from the dated buildings that once housed Wendouree High Technical School before it became Ballarat Secondary College, then Mount Rowan Secondary College in 2019.
School captain Alex Bedford, who is in year 11, has lived through much of the renovations and has seen not just the change in the physical school but the change in the students both in number and pride.
"It's remarkable to see the change from when I started," he said.
"When I first came here this school had a very different reputation. I feel once we had all these new buildings and new students it's a really, really different environment. It feels very collaborative and everyone is trying their best to succeed in this environment."
Co-captain Jasmine Senow the sense of community had grown as the school, staff and students had grown.
Wendouree MP Juliana Addison said the school's performing arts space, classrooms, VCE centre and school cafeteria, administration support, landscaping and other facilities had previously been upgraded and she was excited to see the new building take shape.
"By creating working and learning spaces that encourages success and will deliver success for students," she said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.