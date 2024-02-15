The Courier
Building for the future of rapidly growing Mount Rowan Secondary College

By Michelle Smith
Updated February 15 2024 - 6:15pm, first published 6:14pm
Works are under way on a new $6.1 million building at Mount Rowan Secondary College that will house seven specialist classrooms, food and technology, a multi purpose room and other spaces.
Mount Rowan Secondary College is projected to grow to almost 900 students in the next two to three years - more than double the size it was in 2020.

