The Couriersport
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Ballarat cricket
Review

Country week: rain leaves BCA pondering what might have been

DB
By David Brehaut
February 15 2024 - 6:52pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Haril Givvens made an important 77 to help Ballarat to a comfortable win over Kingston Hawthorn on Thursday. Picture by Adam Trafford.
Haril Givvens made an important 77 to help Ballarat to a comfortable win over Kingston Hawthorn on Thursday. Picture by Adam Trafford.

Ballarat Cricket Association has been left to ponder what might have been after missing the Melbourne Country Week division one final and promotion to provincial that goes with it.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DB

David Brehaut

Senior sports journalist

Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.

More from sports

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.