Country week: rain leaves BCA pondering what might have been

Ballarat Cricket Association has been left to ponder what might have been after missing the Melbourne Country Week division one final and promotion to provincial that goes with it.
Ballarat finished the round-robin competition on a winning note - downing Kingston Hawthorn by five wickets with 20 overs to spare at East Bentleigh on Thursday.
The win was enough to secure the BCA third position behind Casey-Cardinia and Bairnsdale despite having two days impacted by rain - interruptions which potentially cost them a top two finish.
Ballarat lost to Casey-Cardinia under the Duckworth Lewis Stern system while chasing runs on Tuesday and Wednesday's clash with the Latrobe Valley was abandoned.
BCA coach Darren Fletcher said they could count themselves unlucky.
He said while it would never be known what the outcome of the two matches would have been without rain impacting, he felt Ballarat was right in the hunt to get the job done against Casey Cardinia and it would have been a strong chance against the Latrobe Valley.
Fletcher said he had been encouraged by the week's performances.
Young duo Will Hodgins and Hudson Palmer had impressive spells with the ball on Thursday - conceding just 43 runs across a combined 20 overs.
Palmer finished with 3-23.
Sajith Dissanayaka was the most successful bowler in the win, taking 4-31.
Harli Givvens, 77 (13 fours) and Heath Pyke, 83 (10 fours, 4 sixes) anchored the run chase.
Ballarat round's out its country week campaign with a classification match for third and fourth against the Latrobe Valley at Hoppers Crossing on Friday.
BALLARAT 5-203 (Sajith Dissanayaka 9, Matt Ward 12, Thomas Le Lievre 2, Harli Givvens 77, Heath Pyke 83, Ben Collins 5, Nick Strangio 3) d KINGSTON HAWTHORN 202 (Jack Harwood 7-0-56-0, Matt Aikman 5-1-21-1, Will Hodgins 10-2-20-0. Hudson Palmer 10-2-23-3, Harli Givvens 7-0-48-2, Sajith Dissanayaka 8.3-1-31-4)
