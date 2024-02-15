The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Exclusive

Victorian anti-vax GP banned after 'abhorrent' social media posts

Ben Silvester
By Ben Silvester
Updated February 16 2024 - 1:22pm, first published 10:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A stock image of a doctor. Michael Ellis has had his medical registration cancelled and is banned from reapplying as a doctor until February 2025.
A stock image of a doctor. Michael Ellis has had his medical registration cancelled and is banned from reapplying as a doctor until February 2025.

A Victorian doctor has had his medical registration cancelled over a series of demeaning and conspiracy-laden social media posts.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Silvester

Ben Silvester

Victorian state correspondent

Correspondent covering key issues across regional Victoria, based in Melbourne.

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.