East Ballarat export Matt Short sets vital lead in cricket's booming game

MATT Short has been in the stands of a full house for an AFL match at the MCG but says somehow a 40,000-strong Indian cricket crowd feels louder.
Cricket's bash format, long the source of jaw grinding for purists, is all about the noise, the spectacle and tactically riding the adrenaline for every ball - seizing every single moment.
Preparedness to do just that is helping Short ride the wave of the fast growing, flashy Twenty20 boom that is likely to have him even playing in American arenas in the year ahead.
This is a mantra widely espoused by sporting coaches, readiness, and especially in team games to ensure versatility of players to fill a role amid the unpredictability of action.
Short's evolving story is also a great lesson for young developing players in making the most of opportunities.
That was even how his cricketing journey began.
Short's older brother Jake's team was down a player once in juniors and, with a spare set of whites in the car, Matt set about helping his older brother.
Back then, Twenty20 was more a novelty. Now the format is taking the world by storm.
Short, aged 28, is looking set to be playing Major League Cricket in the United States and The Hundred in the United Kingdom later this year. He was drafted as an emergency recruit to Indian Premier League franchise Punjab Kings last March to taste the game in arguably one of the richest competitions.
"It all happened really quickly and came off the back of a couple of good seasons of Big Bash [League]," Short told The Courier. "...This shows how much Twenty20 cricket is taking off. The US is the pinnacle of of sport in the world, in terms of popularity. Cricket is just getting bigger and bigger."
The East Ballarat export was earlier this month named the BBL player of the tournament for a second consecutive season.
He had been promoted to Adelaide Strikers' skipper in what Short quipped was a probable "fourth choice" with Travis Head and Alex Carey off on Test duties and Peter Siddle pulling up stumps on his BBL career.
A Melbourne Renegades rookie, Short made a tough decision to move his BBL game to the Strikers in mid-2018 with the chance for more match time.
This has paid off in building form to last year breaking into Australia's One Day International and Twenty20 teams.
Short is looking set to fly out on Saturday to New Zealand for a three-game Twenty20 series in a continued build-up to the world cup.
But cricket can change in an instant.
There have been times when Short has been given hours' notice to get on a plane.
A low-grade hamstring injury has kept Short from travelling with the squad on home soil the past week in a three-game Twenty20 series against the West Indies.
This change in fortune allowed Short and his fiancee, Olympic swimmer Madi Wilson, the chance to attend Ballarat Sportsmen's Club's Sportsperson of the Year gala dinner on February 14.
Short could accept the prestigious honour in person as the first cricketer in the roll call.
This was a chance to publicly thank his parents, brothers, fiancee, East Ballarat Cricket Club and the wider sporting community.
He joins a decorated list dated back to 1960 filled with Olympians and elite athletes who have helped shape this city's sporting reputation and pave opportunities for future generations.
Short felt all this support.
"It has been awesome event just to get a few messages here and there congratulating me from Steve [Moneghetti] and that's pretty cool that someone of his calibre follows me," Short said.
Just like cricket's colourful, booming formats, it might be hard to say where the game could take Short next but, as long as he is ready, there is a big chance to make an impact.
