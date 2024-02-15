'It's not your car anymore': men rob driver using knife, baseball bat

A County Court judge has had strong words for two young Ballarat men who pleaded guilty to a spree of armed offences.
"It really requires these young men waking up before they waste the rest of their lives," Judge Frank Gucciardo told Fletcher McGuire, 21, and Aiden Gray, 20, at a hearing on Thursday.
The pair appeared at the Melbourne County Court after their involvement in a carjacking in Canadian and an armed robbery in Bacchus Marsh.
Both entered a plea of guilty to the armed robbery and contested the carjacking charge, for which they were found guilty by a jury at a trial in November 2023.
The carjacking took place on the morning of September 29, 2023, when McGuire and Gray, armed with a knife and wheel brace, demanded the keys of a 2004 Holden Commodore from a man sitting at the Canadian lookout.
During the carjacking, one of the men told the Commodore's owner "I will stab you 70 times" if he did not give over the car.
The pair also pleaded guilty armed robbery after a confrontation in Bacchus Marsh the following day.
The court heard at about 6am on September 30, 2023, McGuire and Gray confronted a man on his way to work at the Apco service station on Gisborne Road.
The pair arrived at the service station in a stolen 2017 Land Cruiser, and asked the man about his Holden Commodore - whether it was his and how long he had owned it for.
Gray then got out of the car and said to the man "it's not your car anymore, give me the f*****g keys", while holding a hunting knife.
The man refused, starting a struggle with Gray during which McGuire got out of the stolen Land Cruiser with a steel baseball bat.
A struggle ensued with the then 20-year-old hitting the man, and Gray grabbing the man's keys as they fell to the floor.
The pair retreated to the Land Cruiser which the man had approached. With the passenger side door open Gray spun the car in reverse, with both striking the man partially inside of the car.
McGuire and Gray then drove off, before realising they had left a mobile phone behind at the scene.
The pair returned, and exchanged the phone for the man's Commodore keys.
The hunting knife and metal baseball bat were left behind at the scene.
Both McGuire and Gray were later arrested at a motel in Essendon on October 1, 2022, and have remained in custody since.
A victim impact statement from the Canadian carjacking victim was read aloud in court, with the man stating he was a "different person" since the incident.
"I was a lot more trusting and willing to put myself out there and meet new people," the victim said.
"After I was robbed, it changed me... now being around people, especially people I don't know, brings down my confidence and raises my anxiety.
"When people walk close to the car I get nervous and feel a sense of danger."
The man said he had also since struggled to finance a new car, and lived in fear of a further attack at his home, as his house keys and identification cards were in the stolen vehicle.
He had also lost a set of tools handed down to him from his grandfather, which was in the car when it was stolen.
The stolen Commodore was found completely burnt out in Clunes on September 30, 2022.
Lawyers for the pair told the court both had drifted into drug use at an early age and mingled with the wrong crowds.
Judge Gucciardo warned McGuire and Gray that they were wasting the "best years" of their lives "sitting in a box".
"You need to make a commitment to do all of the things that normal people do, day in and day out," the judge said.
"Stop drinking, stop taking drugs, stop doing stupid things with other people's cars, with knives and baseball bats in your hands.
"It is not that hard, millions of people do it."
The matter was adjourned to a date to be fixed for sentencing.
