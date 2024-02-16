Will Ballarat's Commonwealth Games legacy come to fruition?

Is hope enough to deliver Ballarat's lasting legacy despite the Commonwealth Games cancellation?
This week City of Ballarat chief executive Evan King told a parliamentary inquiry he could work for another decade and "not see this level of targeted investment in the Ballarat community".
He said there "is no doubt our city will reap substantial benefits for years to come".
But other leaders who fronted the inquiry on Wednesday are holding their breath, hopeful the benefits promised will eventuate.
Representatives from the tourism, athletics and housing industries were in attendance and expressed their desire to move forward from the Games.
While there is hope, others said they would wait and see what happened.
The state government has stood by their commitments to build an additional 5,000 seats in Mars Stadium, an athletics track, Miners Rest sport facility and upgrades at Selkirk Stadium.
Ballarat is still in the dark when it comes to funding breakdown for these projects.
A precise funding breakdown is something the council advocated for prior to the 2023/24 state budget, but no update eventuated.
We are missing the excitement and imagination that would have come from hosting an international event broadcast to a world stage in our own backyard.
Leaders had big ideas when it came to the Games beyond the initial government promises, upgrades to Creswick Road, an additional train station platform, improved transport links and a change to the way we approach events from a hospitality standpoint were included in the brainstorm.
Not to mention the positive international exposure that would have come with media broadcasts.
Money always dimmed the discussion, the state government said there was only so much they could do.
At the same time, our community is facing cost of living pressures, growth and the rapid need for more transport infrastructure.
Our events precinct has leaped ahead with this one in ten year investment and now questions remain if this is exactly what we need.
Time will tell if our promises are delivered and then our leaders will need to keep their creativity to ensure we can use the infrastructure to its full potential.
