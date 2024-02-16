Changing face of Ballarat kinders as population growth boosts demand

The face of kinder in Ballarat is changing with new kindergartens open to cater for the growing number of pre-schoolers in the city, and others adding bush kinder to their programs.
The new community hub and kindergarten in Donegal Drive, Alfredton, officially opened this week with more than 50 children already enrolled in three and four-year-old kindergarten at the hub.
The three kindergarten rooms at the centre, which also has two community rooms, a meeting room and staff facilities, can cater for up to 99 children at a time.
"Already we are seeing dozens of families using the kindergarten and the smiles on the children's faces are terrific to see," said mayor Des Hudson. "Not only does this facility look incredible, but it also delivers so much community benefit in Ballarat's west."
Three existing early childhood centres in Ballarat are looking toward more nature-based programs with Ballarat North Early Learning Centre, Goodstart Early Learning Mount Helen and Lake Gardens Children's Centre among 150 kindergartens across the state to receive one-off grants of $6000 to offer a bush kinder program this year.
Bush kinder programs are delivered outdoors at places including parks, bushland and beaches - giving children a unique opportunity and freedom to learn through play with natural materials in outdoors.
The grants will help kindergartens buy the equipment they need to run programs that focus on getting outside, playing with natural materials, and learning through activities such as climbing trees and watching wildlife.
The purpose-built centre opened last year offering long day care and a swimming school, but it was not until February 6 that the first kindergarten program began, which runs separately from the long day care.
