The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Education
Education

Changing face of Ballarat kinders as population growth boosts demand

MS
By Michelle Smith
February 16 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Children play at the new Y Learn and Swim kindergarten in Brown Hill. Picture supplied
Children play at the new Y Learn and Swim kindergarten in Brown Hill. Picture supplied

The face of kinder in Ballarat is changing with new kindergartens open to cater for the growing number of pre-schoolers in the city, and others adding bush kinder to their programs.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.