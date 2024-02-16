Ballarat driver program loses another asset in weekend theft

The theft and dumping of a vehicle used to help young people in Ballarat get their learner's hours up has left the organisation that runs the program "disappointed" and the fleet with one less car.
One of nine L2P vehicles, run by the Ballarat Foundation, was stolen from a facility in Sebastopol on the weekend of February 9 and 10, 2024, before it was recovered in Mooroopna, near Shepparton, more than 200 kilometres away a few days later.
The program see mentors work with young people aged 16 to 21 who do not have access to a vehicle or suitable driver to teach them to drive.
Ballarat Foundation chief executive Andrew Eales said the vehicle may have to be fully replaced, which could cost between $25,000 and $30,000.
"We're having the vehicle assessed but it was in a pretty banged-up way when it was discovered ..." Mr Eales said.
"It's really disappointing for the program because vehicles that we have in our L2P fleet are in the fleet because of community donations and partnerships.
"The L2P program is funded by the TAC (Transport Accident Commission) but the cars are not. Our ability to operate the program for young people in our community relies upon us having cars in the fleet and when something like this happens it has a big impact on our ability to keep young people out on the road and working towards those P-plates.
"All of our cars in the L2P fleet have to have significant safety and other requirements, so the starting point (for a new vehicle) is $25,000. They're often smaller vehicles but we need to make sure they've got all of the modern safety bits and pieces.
"It's a really disappointing outcome."
Mr Eales said it could take between three and six months before a new car can be delivered.
"... having one (car) out of the loop for that period of time obviously does impact the program," he said.
"We really do need to consider, 'where are the vehicles placed around Ballarat?' - they're all in secure facilities but it just adds a little bit of extra complexity as to how we manage the program."
The program has been operating in Ballarat for more than a decade and Mr Eales said the foundation plans to put 113 young people through the program in 2024.
"Every time we have to go through that (car) replacement process, and in this case because the car has been stolen, it means those young people have less opportunity to go through the program," he said.
"Here in Ballarat what we're seeing is that people from disadvantaged or vulnerable backgrounds are getting pushed into the extremes of the city in terms of the geography, so where they're living is often on the fringes of Ballarat.
"In those areas public transport isn't capable of providing a service that meets the needs of those community members, so this makes getting a licence even more critical for these young people."
Mr Eales said police are investigating the incident and anyone with information is urged to contact police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. A confidential report can also be made online at crimestoppersvic.com.au
The Ballarat L2P program is one of the biggest in the state and covers Ballarat, Golden Plains and the Hepburn Shire.
It's not the first time the vehicles have been targeted, with one stolen and burnt-out in Canadian in April 2023.
A 20-year-old Ballarat man was charged over the incident and was given a criminal diversion without conviction in July, 2023.
Anyone wishing to find out more about the L2P program or supporting the program can find more information at ballaratfoundation.org.au
