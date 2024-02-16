Medical students committed to making a difference to rural health

A push from universities to train more doctors in regional areas is starting to pay dividends, with more local students enrolling in medical degrees and planning to have careers outside of the big cities.
This year there are 118 medical students training in Ballarat from Deakin University, the University of Melbourne and the University of Notre Dame.
Deakin and Melbourne universities each have 51 students, more than last year, with a steady 16 from Notre Dame.
Three of the third-year Deakin University students, who are studying at the Ballarat rural clinical school this year, have strong ties to the city and plans to practice either in Ballarat or other regional areas when they are qualified.
Casey McCrea has been living in Ballarat for 12 years, working as a pharmacist at St John of God Hospital, and decided to study medicine.
"I grew up in all the small mining towns in Queensland that no one has ever heard of ... and moved from north west Queensland when I finished my undergraduate degree to work here," she said.
She opted for Deakin University's RTS because it was close to Ballarat, with the first two years of study in Geelong, and was ecstatic to get her first preference of rural clinical school in Ballarat.
"I never want to live metro, it's too big, but healthwise ... I want to contribute to a centre that contributes to regional, remote and rural health ... and provide health care on the ground."
Working with doctors in the St John of God emergency department spurred Ms McCrea to become a doctor herself.
"I found that when I was working in the ED I really liked the medical team vibe and camaraderie. When spending time with patients I was more invested than the pharmacy side allows ... and want to be less of a cheerleader for health telling people they need to get something checked out or they should see someone. I wanted to be that one (they came to)."
For Addie Jamieson, studying in Ballarat and learning at Grampians Health represents a full circle from where her interest in becoming a doctor began.
At the age of eight she was rushed from Ararat Hospital to Ballarat Base Hospital with a ruptured appendix, finding herself dangerously ill and on the operating table less than 30 minutes after arriving.
"That's where my health care journey started and I decided that's where I wanted to go," she said. "I was in hospital for my eighth birthday and it was a pretty big recovery process, something that should have been able to occur at home but didn't."
"They are not as well resourced in rural and regional areas and we can add value if we come back to these areas."
Rachel Zuidland has lived in Ballarat for 15 years, having moved here to study her Masters of Education, work as a teacher and raise a family.
"I went back to study medicine because the rural training program opened up," she said. "Medicine was always something I wanted to do after year 12 but life happened, then this opened up."
Ms Zuidland was teaching at Mount Rowan Secondary College when one of the doctors she worked with through the Doctors in Schools program suggested she would be a good adolescent GP.
She jumped at the chance.
Ms Zuidland is hoping to become a rural generalist, a career shaped by her experience as a mother of two boys.
"When the boys were babies I couldn't get a regular GP. It was really hard given my eldest has some significant disabilities. Having ongoing health care for him, someone who really knew him and us as a family, we just couldn't get it because the GPs were so overbooked. That's probably another reason that made me really want to train rural."
The trio are among the first of Deakin University's Rural Training Stream to arrive at the rural clinical school Ballarat.
The program, which began in 2022, prioritises applicants from Ballarat, south-west Victoria and the Grampians-Wimmera region. Students complete their first two years of study in Geelong, Warrnambool or at East Grampians Health in Ararat before moving through to one of its rural clinical schools in Ballarat, Warrnambool or the Rural Community Clinical School which covers nine nine towns through the state's south west and Grampians region.
Deakin University Ballarat clinical school director Associate Professor Sue Garner said it was wonderful to see the current cohort of students at the clinical school contained "lots of locals that are really committed to the regions" for various reasons.
This year there are 24 third year, and 27 fourth year students at the Ballarat rural clinical school.
Research has shown that providing rural medical training, and more exposure to rural generalists, increases the likelihood of students returning to rural and regional areas to work once qualified.
The likelihood of them returning to the regional and rural medical workforce was highest when they completed at least two years in a regional centre training program, such as is offered in Ballarat, combined with placements in smaller rural or remote sites involving extended exposure with rural generalists.
