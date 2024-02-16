The choice: one more Olympics or a baby?

There will be a day, Madi Wilson hopes, an Australian woman will return to the Olympic competition in the pool after having a baby.
Wilson said we were close, but at the same time there was still a way to go.
The 29-year-old dual Olympian has made clear she has not retired from international swimming but she knew another Olympics was highly unlikely.
Wilson, the fiancee of East Ballarat cricket export Matt Short, discovered she was pregnant with the couple's baby on Christmas Day - seven months out from the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Theirs is a rainbow baby after Wilson fell pregnant after the 2023 swimming world championships in Japan, then experienced a miscarriage.
They faced a choice - try again, or wait until after the Olympics.
A long-time champion for women's health and fertility, Wilson with Short announced earlier this month they were expecting a baby in late August.
They have been keen to use their platform to generate good conversations and help future generations on what has long been a taboo issue, women's health.
In sporting arenas motherhood has for so long been a rarity rather than an accepted norm.
Wilson had also struggled with juggling an irregular menstrual cycle for years.
Their pregnancy announcement coincided with the Australian Cricket Awards, in which Short was named Big Bash League player of the season.
The fortnight since has been a positive whirlwind.
"It's been a little bit overwhelming and a bit of a surprise in people's response," Wilson said. "Sometimes women's health needs to come before being an athlete. I'm missing an Olympics but having a baby is special.
"I'm always passionate about women's health and in sport it doesn't always come first as women."
Wilson accompanied Short to Ballarat Sportsmen's Club's gala dinner where he was named Ballarat Sportsperson of the Year.
Their pregnancy comes as Short's cricket career continues to reach new heights.
Short made his Australian debut in the senior men's Twenty20 and One-Day International teams in 2023. There is the ICC Men's T20 World Cup looming ahead in the United States and Caribbean in June and Short is also set to play Major League Cricket in the US and The Hundred in the United Kingdom.
"His cricket is a different world to swimming. With team selections you can sometimes find out with 12 hours notice to be on a plane," Wilson said. "It is harder to juggle his cricket than it is my career but we're pretty lucky we're flexible."
Geelong AFL premiership captain and well-known hard man on the field Joel Selwood has also detailed his and wife Brit's struggles with fertility, particularly during the final season of his playing career in 2022 - a premiership season for the Cats.
As guest speaker for Ballarat Sportsmen's Club event on February 14, Selwood said their IVF journey ran to a completely "different clock to the world clock" in counting days and counting hours.
They kept their struggles private to allow Brit the chance to be completely present and enjoy her work as a teacher at a special needs school in Geelong. Home was "back on" in complete focus in doing what she needed to optimise their chances.
Selwood admitted part of their troubles was his sperm was not strong enough: "whether that be from playing sport, or doing whatever along the way; maybe it was just genetics".
They chose to share their story, raw, in Selwood's autobiography All In published late in 2023 in a bid to give other "a little hope" in whatever their fertility struggles might be.
They welcomed their first child, son Joey, in early 2023.
As a professional footballer, deep into his career and captaining an in-form team at the time, Selwood was also aware of the privileges this allowed him. He was able to carefully orchestrate training and conditioning to maintain peak fitness.
"I said to the coach, the boss, and the footy manager Simon Lloyd we're about to undertake IVF. Not sure what it's going to look like but sometimes I won't be here," Selwood said.
"With that, they just said 'let us know when you need our help; we're here for you'. Gave me a big hug and off I went out the door.
"...I was quite fortunate that I was set up really well but to be honest football was very much secondary in my final year of football."
Wilson still has unfinished business in the pool.
The dual Olympic gold medallist, in the 4x100-metre women's relay, plans to get back in the water for training later this year and see what her body can do at the elite level. She wants to find a way to finish her career.
Growing up in Rockhampton, Wilson said the support from a regional community was important and felt nice as an athlete.
She could feel the passion and support for her fiancee in Ballarat, and looked forward to whatever their next chapters might bring.
