The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Health

The choice: one more Olympics or a baby?

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
February 17 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Olympic swimmer Madi Wilson and fiance Matt Short, an Australian cricketer, say the response to their rainbow pregnancy has been overwhelmingly positive. Picture by Melanie Whelan
Olympic swimmer Madi Wilson and fiance Matt Short, an Australian cricketer, say the response to their rainbow pregnancy has been overwhelmingly positive. Picture by Melanie Whelan

There will be a day, Madi Wilson hopes, an Australian woman will return to the Olympic competition in the pool after having a baby.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.