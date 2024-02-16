'Very public fall from grace': Damien Woods remanded in custody

Disgraced former Ballarat High teacher Damien Woods has been led away from the court by custody officers after a hearing a the County Court in Ballarat on Friday.
Woods appeared at the court as part of a further plea hearing before the court ultimately hands down its sentence in a weeks time.
The former Ballarat High School music teacher pleaded guilty to 12 charges in the Victorian County Court on February 7, 2024, which included multiple counts of sexual assault and sexual penetration of a child aged 16 or 17 under his care, supervision or authority.
On multiple occasion between August and December 2022, Woods sexually penetrated his 17-year-old victim, but the relationship had started six years earlier when the girl was in year seven.
At Friday's hearing, a crown prosecutor and Woods' lawyer made submissions regarding his eventual sentence, specifically around the gravity of the offending and Woods' moral culpability.
The prosecution called Woods' offending a "serious breach of trust", and submitted Woods had used his prior good character to assist him in gaining the trust of the victim.
"All of this points to a very significant breach of trust, trust of the complainant (victim), and the trust of the parents," the crown prosecutor said.
"That could almost be extended to the wider community.
"It is a significant disparity and it highlights the disparity in levels of maturity. The accused man is middle aged and has significantly greater life experience than the complainant.
The crown prosecutor also drew attention to a psychologist's report tendered with the court, which they argued showed Woods' lack of insight into the offending.
"His (Woods) description of this offending features prominent distortions, denial and projecting his own problems onto the victim," the crown prosecutor said, quoting the report.
"His empathy for the victim was initially compromised by his distorted perception of the relationship.
"Going forward, he requires specialist sex offender treatment, aimed at further developing his insight."
Woods' lawyer Emily Cark said her client had suffered a "very public fall from grace", and would be unlikely to reoffend.
The barrister argued many of the charges Woods pled to were part of the same incident, and therefore the overall sentence should be moderated, as there was overlap between the charges.
"He has been very open with people about what has happened, he has been very forthright with people," Ms Clark said.
Ms Clark also argued against Mr Woods' prior good character having a role to play in the offences.
The matter was adjourned until February 23, for Woods to be sentenced.
As Woods will receive a prison sentence for his crimes, his bail was revoked, and he was led away from the dock by custody officers.
Affected by this story? There is help available.
You can phone the Ballarat Centre Against Sexual Assault, in Sebastopol, on 5320 3933, or free-call the crisis care line 24 hours on 1800 806 292.
Or phone Lifeline on 13 11 14, the Blue Knot Foundation on 1300 657 380, or Relationships Australia on 1300 364 277.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.