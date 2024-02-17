The best sporting photos around Ballarat this weekend

Another glorious weekend in Ballarat has arrived and the region's sporting grounds have been busy with players young and old.
Our photographers Adam Trafford and Kate Healy have been out and about capturing all of the action.
On this weekend's agenda:
- Victorian Schools Cycling Series at Victoria Park
- Ballarat Cricket Association - Golden Point v East Ballarat at Eastern Oval
- Ballarat Cricket Association - Brown Hill v Ballarat-Redan at Western Oval
- Bowls - Division 1 pennant - Learmonth v Ballarat at Learmonth Bowling Club
Our photographers have also been out and about at the Ballarat Cycle Classic over the weekend. Be sure to check back at thecourier.com.au for all of the photos.
In other sporting news:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.