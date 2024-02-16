Country week: Dissanayaka century secures Ballarat third spot

Sajith Dissanayaka produced a dynamic unbeaten century to take Ballarat Criicket Association to a whirlwind victory in a play-off for third in Melbourne Country Week.
Dissanayaka smashed 157 runs as Ballarat needed just 24 overs to overtake South West's 215 with six wickets in hand at Hoppers Crossing on Friday.
The Napoleons-Sebastopol opening batsman went at a strike rate of 183 while Ballarat raced along at better than nine an over.
Dissanayaka had endured a tough week with just 19 runs in three innings, but left his best to last to show his true colours. He nine fours and 16 sixes.
Heath Pyke made 19 and Harli Givvens 18 (4 fours).
South West also had a century-maker.
Lachlan Green proved to be a stumbling block for the BCA attack with 115 (13 fours, 3 sixes), but did not get support to lift South West to testing target.
Harli Givvens did the damage through the middle of the innings to claim 3-44 and Matt Aikman helped mop up the tail with 3-38.
Ajay Mada did the early damage to have South West in trouble with 3-29.
The win gave Ballarat third position and a division three title.
The BCA finished third after the round-round matches and was set to play fourth-placed Latrobe Valley. South West had finished fifth.
Missing the top two after a wash-out and second match rain-affected and decided by the Duckworth Lewis system means Ballarat will remain in division two next season.
BALLARAT 4-218 (Sajith Dissanayaka 57no,Matt Ward 5, Tom Le Lievre 10, Harli Givvens 18, Heath Pyke 19, Mick Nolan 4no) d SOUTH WEST 215 (Ajay Mada 7.2-1-29-3, Matt Aikman 6-0-38-0, Hudson Palmer 8-0-44-0, Will Hodgins 6-0-30-1, Harli Givvens 10-2-44-3, Sajith Dissanayaka 10-0-20-0)
Bairnsdale 8-200 won the division two title by defeating Casey Cardinia 197 on Friday.
