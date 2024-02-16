'I'm in trouble': the phone call Shaun Martin never imagined

THE PHONE call from his son caught Shaun Martin completely out of the blue in September.
"He called in tears saying 'I'm in trouble - my gut is killing me'," Mr Martin said.
On their way to the hospital, Mr Martin said his initial thoughts had been a hernia or twister bowl. Lachlan had a physical job, Mr Martin thought it was an injury.
Never did Mr Martin imagine that his 34-year-old would be diagnosed with stage four bowel cancer.
"In my lifetime, my mother-in-law was diagnosed and died with kidney cancer. It's sad, but you almost expect to hear of older relatives or family members having cancer," Mr Martin said.
"You don't expect to hear of your child having cancer."
One of Mr Martin's best friends is living with bile duct cancer that has spread. The friend is terminal and Mr Martin said the focus was on making the most of every day ahead.
For his son, the focus is on trying the latest medical technology and treatment.
And so, Mr Martin will ride.
He has signed up for Ballarat Cycle Classic's 66-kilometre gravel grind in the Creswick forest from Black Hill on Saturday, February 17 and the 100-kilometre road ride about the district.
Every cent from registrations directly supports Ballarat's Fiona Elsey Cancer Research Institute in its internationally renowned work to fight cancer.
This work includes a specific focus on bowel cancer.
FECRI researcher Jason Kelly has told The Courier it was hard to pin-point why bowel cancer incidence was rising among younger Australians - there were numerous factors "all vague and hard to prove".
He said difficulty in detecting bowel cancer was due to common symptoms - and the best way to treat bowel cancer was with early detection, typically via screening.
Australia's free national bowel screening program does not kick in until a person is 50 years old. More than 10 per cent of bowel cancer cases are diagnosed in people aged under 50.
It is the deadliest cancer for people aged 25 to 44, largely because it is diagnosed too late.
Mr Martin's son has been part of a treatment trial in the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness and Research Centre at The Austin. This requires fortnightly trips to have drugs administered in Melbourne.
He is almost one-quarter of the way into his chemotherapy treatment.
Mr Martin said his son had no significant symptoms until stomach pains that day in September.
He started to ruminate on whether he had "passed something on" in genetics or lifestyle.
The constant "wait-and-see" of diagnosis and treatment has been wearing Mr Martin down.
That September day, he took his son to St John of God Hospital Ballarat's emergency department, happy to pay in a bid to be seen to with less delay.
Hours later his son called and said he was going into surgery - something had ruptured and he had bowel cancer.
Then there was the wait through the hours of surgery with the surgeon not entirely happy and keen to have another try at surgery.
There has been the wait for his bowel to be re-joined and there has been the delay in getting treatment started.
Bike riding has long kept Mr Martin feeling mentally and physically well. He is a member of The Thinking Men's Bunch, one of a series of social riding groups based near Lake Wendouree that banters as well as it rides.
For years he had been riding Ballarat Cycle Classic but the 2024 event has quickly become far more personal for Mr Martin.
He urged everyone to join in any way they could, whether it be on mountain bikes, road rides, family rides or a pet-friendly walk.
Mr Martin said technology and medical science had progressed immensely but still had so far to go.
All you need to know for Ballarat Cycle Classic is here.
