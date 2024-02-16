The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Police

Man arrested after tobacco shop ram raid

By Staff Reporters
Updated February 16 2024 - 4:35pm, first published 4:34pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police investigating a ram-raid at a tobacco shop on Curtis Street on Thursday morning. Picture by Lachlan Bence
Police investigating a ram-raid at a tobacco shop on Curtis Street on Thursday morning. Picture by Lachlan Bence

Police have arrested a 45-year-old Winter Valley man in relation to illicit tobacco and drug possession after Thursday morning's tobacco shop ram-raids.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.