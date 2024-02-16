Man arrested after tobacco shop ram raid

Police have arrested a 45-year-old Winter Valley man in relation to illicit tobacco and drug possession after Thursday morning's tobacco shop ram-raids.
A police media release stated the man is expected to be charged on summons.
It follows an alleged ram raid at a tobacco shop on Curtis Street about 6am on February 15, where "it appears a vehicle was reversed into the front entrance of the store before the driver fled without gaining entry".
"Members from the VIPER Taskforce today executed on a warrant on that same premises, locating over 1000 sticks of illicit cigarettes," the release states.
"A 45-year-old Winter Valley man was arrested and interviewed by police in relation to possessing drugs of dependence, possess illicit tobacco, possessing proceeds of crime and weapons offences."
A second tobacco shop was set on fire on Thursday morning, and two burnt-out cars were then discovered in the CBD, but the charges do not relate to these incidents.
Anyone with information on illicit tobacco is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.