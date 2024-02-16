Friday footy update: practice matches ready to fire up

The CHFL and BFNL seasons are only a few months away.
You know it's getting close when practice matches start and they are now on the door step.
They'll provide a first look at recruits and the game changes coaches have made.
The past week has also seen Greater Western Victoria Rebels finalise their under-18 and under-18 squads as youngsters continue along pathways which they will hope will one day take them to the AFLW.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.