The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

Cycle Classic 2024 day one: young riders hit Black Hill's gravel slopes

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
Updated February 18 2024 - 11:58am, first published 11:48am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A rider takes the slope at Black Hill Reserve on Saturday. Picture by Adam Trafford
A rider takes the slope at Black Hill Reserve on Saturday. Picture by Adam Trafford

High-flying dare devils have brought in the first day of the Fiona Elsey Cycle Classic weekend, which began with the gravel portion of the event.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Dalziel

Alex Dalziel

Journalist

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.