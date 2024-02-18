Cycle Classic 2024 day one: young riders hit Black Hill's gravel slopes

High-flying dare devils have brought in the first day of the Fiona Elsey Cycle Classic weekend, which began with the gravel portion of the event.
Saturday morning saw 130 riders take off for the Gravel Grind ride, beginning at the Black Hill Reserve and looping around the Creswick State Forest for a total 60 kilometre circuit.
Later in the morning, a company of young mountain bikers took to the slopes of the Black Hill Reserve's off-road trails for the event's gravity enduro jam.
One of the competitors, Ballarat's Tamas Spokevicius, 14, said he enjoyed the short tracks Black Hill had on offer.
"They are good - really fun tracks, just short. Compared to some of the tracks I race which are three, four minutes long, here is about a minute. But they are still really fun tracks here," he said.
Tamas has been mountain biking since he was three years-old, and looks to compete in the state junior mountain biking series.
"I just enjoy hanging out with mates. Racing is fun because it is a weekend of just doing stuff," he said.
"It is a great event and we need more numbers for it. If we get the word around for it, then a lot of people will want to come and do it and it will be a good race in the future."
The gravity enduro jam competitors were timed across three different downhill runs in the morning and afternoon of Saturday's event.
Fiona Elsey Cancer Research Institute fundraising manager Sarah Stapleton said the addition of a downhill mountain biking track to the event has attracted a lot of attention from those in the scene.
"This is its third year It has been growing every year," Ms Stapleton said.
"People come from everywhere. A lot of people enjoy just getting out into the bush. It is a lot different, it is a lot quieter than being out on the open road.
"The popularity of gravel rides in the last five years has really taken off. They ride on gravel bikes, different tires, and they move fast.
"You will see some young people that are absolutely astounding - 13-year-olds who fly off the jumps and give you a bit of styling."
The 2024 Ballarat Cycle Classic continues on Sunday with the event's road portion.
Cyclists are taking off from Lake Wendouree to complete rides of up to 160 kilometres.
To donate, visit ballaratcycleclassic.com.au/
