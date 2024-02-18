Celebrating a century with Mount Prospect Tennis Association

Tennis players from across the region will be teeing-off for the 100th year in a row underneath the banner of the Mount Prospect District Tennis Association, this month.
Like many sporting groups to weather the passage of time in regional Victoria, many names and faces have passed through the association's courts, leaving an indelible mark on everyday country life.
Formed in 1924, the tennis association is one of the oldest in the region, originally comprising of several clubs in the area including Smeaton, Creswick, Kingston, Newlyn and Dean, to name a few.
Since 1966 the association has based itself out of its Creswick facility, boasting a large grass court facility of sixteen grass and thirteen rebound ace courts.
Mount Prospect Tennis Association secretary James Maher has been playing with the club since 1998.
He said a highlight of his tenure at the association was hosting the 2015 Victorian inter-regional tennis championships, which brought strong players from across the state to Creswick.
The association will again host the tournament in 2025.
"That was just a great thing to show off the facility. I think a lot of people don't know we are here or don't know what it is. I think it is great to be able to show it off to people across Victoria," Mr Maher said.
"Ballarat is not known for its climate with grass courts, but we do have that. It is not just the Murray where Swan Hill, Mildura have grass courts."
Renowned names to have played at the club include 16-year-old Jarrod Joyce, who recently competed at the Australian Open's junior boys tournament.
The dip into international level competition was made all the more sweeter when Jarrod, a left-hander, was given the chance to have a hit out with world number one Novak Djokovic.
The association also boasts a link to Kingston tennis star Zoe Hives, through her mother, also an accomplished tennis player who played with Mount Prospect.
Like many sports, the Mount Prospect association has faced the demographic issue of recruiting a large enough pool of junior players.
Mr Maher said this often had to do with the times changing, as with the general interest in tennis from the region's youth.
"The challenge of wanting to get juniors in, you are competing with other sports and you are competing with weekend work, which is perhaps more prominent now that it was 20 or 30 years ago," Mr Maher said.
"The other thing in that transition from juniors to seniors, a lot more 17, 18 and 19 year old's are moving away from the regions, whether it is for work of university."
However once a new face is signed on with the association, they often stuck around due to the friendly nature of the regional association's players.
"One of the big things we sell ourselves here is the atmosphere. There is perhaps a bit more a community feel. It is definitely that family atmosphere which makes it really good," Mr Maher said.
"A lot more people know each other than in Melbourne, where you might just rock up and play. That is nice, generally if you ask people for a hand the answer is yes.
"That is how the club is what it is today, because of the volunteers."
The Association will be hosting a 100th birthday event on February 24, with past and present players invited to come down celebrate.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.