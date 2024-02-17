Pennant bowls review: City Oval sends battle for finals into last round | results

The battle for a finals berth in the Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region Ballarat Saturday division one pennant is going down to the last round.
Fifth-placed City Oval stayed in contention for the top four with a two-shot win over fourth-placed Victoria.
Victoria went into the round 17 fixture knowing a win would book itself a spot in the semi-finals, at the same time ending City Oval's hopes of playing finals.
It did not go to script for the visitors though as the rivals shared the rinks two apiece.
City Oval still has work to do to bridge the gap, but being within nine points Victoria gives it a chance - even though it is a long shot.
Victoria will be favoured to have the better of Learmonth in its remaining outing, while City Oval will have to produce something extraordinary against second-placed Sebastopol.
Joel Clark, Elizabeth Kierce, Leigh McKenzie and Chris Smith had a decisive 23-13 win for City Oval, while coming back the other way Kane Silbereisen, David Leeson, Tony Wood and Stephen Britt gave Victoria a real chance with a 10-shot win.
Webbcona moved out of the danger zone with a 17-shot win over Linton.
Ballarat Memorial Sports will finish on top.
BMS locked away the minor premiership by defeating Creswick by 17 shots on Friday night.
It will meet Sebastopol in a second semi-final, with the Kookaburras secure in second position.
Sebastopol had to fight hard to fend off Mt Xavier, with just three shots separating them.
BMS 240, +258
SEBASTOPOL 218, +225
WEBBCONA 196, +202
VICTORIA 183, +236
City Oval 174, +83
Linton 159, +92
Learmonth 121, -101
Creswick 118, -105
Mt Xavier 98, -215
Ballarat 23, -675
BMS 84 (16) d CRESWICK 67 (2)
Julie Bedggood, Travis Preston, Robert Dickinson, Ryan Bedggood 15 lt Greg Peel, John Matusik, Robert Ohlsen, Travis Hedger 20
Keith Urch, Craig Hurdsfield, Michael Jose, Philip Clamp 20 d Elise Bennett, Rebecca Cooper, Steve Pope, Gerry Flapper 16
Stephen Byron, Ross Jones, Darren Millar, David Berry 28 d Trevor Booth, Dale Chalmers, Geoff Antonio, Alan Annear 14
Geoff Allan, Adam McLean, Lindsay Trounce, Michael Storey 21 d Rebecca Booth, Peter Fontana, Dean Cooper, Stephen Hepworth 17
LINTON 60 (2) lt WEBBCONA 77 (16)
Glenn Landers, Eugene Grigg, Brendan Vandenberg, Craig Grenfell 8 lt Brett Collins, Wayne Pattie, Leah McArthur, Taylor Stewart 18
Malcom Worthy, Roy Broughton, James Steven Fraser, Brendan Williams 15 lt Ross Brown, Harold Worsley, Zac Stewart, Ben McArthur 19
Stewart Williams, Martin Drinkwater, Danny Pridham, Craig Williams 28 d Chris Steenhuis, Ben Horwood, Tony) Lange, Matthew Collins 17
Sydney Walters, Shayne Ellis, Nick Pearce, Aaron Wood 9 lt Sarah Braybrook, Colin Young, Nathan Mahoney, Gary Johnson 23
LEARMONTH 107 (18) d BALLARAT 66 (0)
William Rowe, David Ryan, Addy Ryan, David Kelly 31 d Kelly Dubberley, Phil Apsland, David Eastman, Heather Hopkinson 15
Stephen Fitzgibbon, Craig Findlay, Brendan Pym, Ross Powell 18 d Stevo Murnane, Paul Ashmore, Paul Ryan, Lindsay Annear 17
Timothy Griffin, Gregory Ross, Grant Bourke, Leon Davey 32 d Stan Barnett, Kathryn Avery, Bob Williamson, Greg Stewart 17
Chris Powell, Gary Moy, Mark Powell, Mick Casey 26 d Michael Calagari, Dean Campbell, Paul Slater, Dale McGregor 17
MT XAVIER 78 (2) lt SEBASTOPOL 81 (16)
Robert Storey, Frank Duggan, Daryl Lamb, Chris McDonald 22 d Fred Reus, Sue Cassells, Dave Cassells, Paul Lovell 20
Stacey Forrest, Stephen Blood, Jack McDonald, Phillip McGrath 20 lt Bruce Carter, Gary Green, Brian Johnson, Ian Warner 22
Ray Bellingham, Lynden Henderson, Leanne Jones, Paul Forrest 17 lt Kevin Lynch, Alan Jones, John Garvin, Willi Matthews 18
Darryl Boyd, Kevin McKeegan, Colin Thompson, Joshua Sargent 19 lt Anthony Beacham, David Ellis, Tim Beacham, Scott Roberts
CITY OVAL 71 (14) d VICTORIA 69 (4)
Peter Cameron, Lloyd Sims, Ian Robinson, Benjamin Morris 19 d Donna Leeson, Michael Curtis, Alan Dennis, Sunni Haynes 12
Keneth Magrath, Tony Spurgo, Mitchell Walton, Heath Fumberger 13 lt Kane Silbereisen, David Leeson, Tony Wood, Stephen Britt 23
Joel Clark, Elizabeth Kierce, Leigh McKenzie, Chris Smith 26 d Paul Tudorovic, Michael Cunningham, Noel Verlinden, Barry Clark 13
Wayne Roberts, Robert Edwards, Gary Hamilton, Gavin Mann 13 lt Kevin Haintz, Kevin Coad, Shaun Clark, Wayne Lynch 21
