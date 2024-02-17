BCA 1st XI review: East Ballarat holds off Pointies to lock up top four | scoreboards

East Ballarat has survived a scare to cement a place in the Ballarat Cricket Association firsts finals.
The Hawks held on by 19 runs against a never-say-die Golden Point at the Eastern Oval on Saturday.
This keeps them third, but most importantly puts them out of reach of fifth-placed Wendouree.
East Ballarat's success also finalised the top four with one home and away round to play, with it to join Ballarat-Redan, Golden Point and Mt Clear in the semi-finals on March 9-10.
East Ballarat held the whip at the start of the second day with Golden Point 3-20 in reply to 153.
The Hawks strengthened their hold with early wickets, with only Lukas Pegg, 50 (6 fours), showing any real resistance.
When Golden Point slumped to 9-110 it looked all over.
Andrew Warrick and Daniel McDonald had other ideas though.
The number 10 and 11 dug in and slowly but surely started to eat into the deficit.
They lasted 16 overs before McDonald finally succumbed to Josh Brown for eight in the first over after tea with Golden Point on 134 - much to the relief of East Ballarat.
Warrick finished on 29 not out in a gritty display - facing 90 balls.
Brown was the match-winner with the ball - claiming 7-45 off 18.3 overs in a display which was the difference between winning and losing for the Hawks after they posted a moderate total.
East Ballarat skipper Jake Eyers was full of praise for Brown.
"He was massive. He bowled tirelessly before he went down with cramp (in the lead up to the tea break). He couldn't move."
Brown managed to recover enough in the break to take the ball again and claim the last wicket.
Eyers said it was a big relief to secure the win and now know they would be playing finals.
He said the Hawks never felt comfortable until the last partnership was broken.
"They bat all the way down. We knew they were going to fight all the way."
While it was just the result East Ballarat wanted, it was a disappointing outcome for Golden Point, especially so close to finals.
It has cost the Pointies top position, which they have given up to Ballarat-Redan.
BALLARAT-Redan, 175, completed its domination of Brown Hill, 86 and 6-167, at the Western Oval.
The Two Swords started day two with a first innings lead.
Jayden Hayes continued to get 39 (5 fours) and Brendan Thomson contributed 25 down the order for an 89-run lead.
While it was a tough time for the Bulls, Byron Wynd shone with the ball.
He took all five wickets for the day to secure 6-49 off 13.3 overs.
Ballarat-Redan gave itself a chance of getting outright points, but Brown Hill was able to block that through Ryan Knowles, 40 (5 fours, 1 six), Akila Lakshan, 45 (8 fours), Lahriu Gunasinhage, 44no (7 fours, 1 six), and Jason Knowles, 26 (5 fours).
MT CLEAR, 286, batted out its first innings against Wendouree, 79, before pulling up stumps early at the Mt Clear Recreation Reserve.
The Mounties had already secured first innings points on the first day.
Wendouree's only hope of salvaging something out of the game was to produce the unexpected, but that was never a realistic likelihood after Mt Clear resumed at 5-136.
Jacob Smith grabbed the limelight with a century.
He made 118 off 137 balls, with 12 fours and eight sixes.
Lachlan Payne provided some late support with 34 (3 fours, 2 sixes).
Brandon Weatherson took 4-86 off 21 overs and Aaron Jones finished with 3-67 in a forgettable encounter for Wendouree.
EJ CLEARY Medallist Sajith Dissanayaka had a day to remember for Napoleons-Sebastopol with a match-winning nine-wicket haul against Darley.
He captured 9-69 off a marathon 28.4 overs of leg spin to see Darley dismissed for 181 at Darley Park - five shy of the Naps-Sebas tally of 186.
Only a run out denied him a chance of all 10 wickets.
Dilan Chandima made 43 (4 fours) at the top of the order and with Lachlan Herring, 32, the Lions looked on target early to get the points.
Ethan Thewma, 41 (4 fours), and Madushanka Ekanayaka, 32, kept Darley on track before Dissanayaka struck for the ninth time.
BUNINYONG reached only 134 in pursuit of Bacchus Marsh's 7-244 at Maddingley Park.
Harrison Bond, 47 off 146 balls, top scored for Buninyong.
Daniel Lalor took 4-49.
BALLARAT-REDAN 67
GOLDEN POINT 63
EAST BALLARAT 58
MT CLEAR 47
Wendouree 46
Darley 37
Bacchus Marsh 33
Brown Hill 21
Napoleons-Sebastopol 15
Buninyong 9
Brown v Buninyong
Darley v Golden Point
Wendouree v Bacchus Marsh
Ballarat-Redan v Mt Clear
Napoleons-Sebastopol v East Ballarat.
WENDOUREE
Cole Roscholler b Ajay Mada 0
Tom Godson c Tom Le Lievre b Ash George 8
Liam Brady c Tom Le Lievre b Ajay Mada 5
Heath Pyne C Joel Moriarty b Ajay Mada 2
Mick Nolan c Tom Le Lievre b As George 36
Mony Maloney b Grant Trevenen 18
Liam Wood c Matt Ward c Grant Trevenen 1
Tom Batter c Jacob Smith b Ash George 2
Aaron Johns c Joel Moriarty b Grant Treveven 0
Lachlan Coutts st Jacob Smith b Ash George 1
Brandon Weatherson not out 0
Extras 6
TOTAL 79
Bowling: Ajay Mada 9-1-23-3, Grant Trevenen 10-2-15-3, Lachlan Payne 5-2-10-0, Ash George 13-3-27-4
MT CLEAR
Matt Ward b Tom Godson 0
Sam Harris c Monty Maloney b Aaaron Johns 66
Tom le Lièvre c Tom Batters b Aaron Johns 26
Zack Maple c Mick Nolan b Brandon Weatherson 0
Jack Jeffrey b Tom Godson 22
Joel Moriarty c Cole Roscholler b Brandon Weatherson 0
Jacob Smith c Cole Roscholler b Brandon Weatherson 118
Grant Trevenen c Heath Pyke b Tom Batters 6
Lachlan Payne c Cole Roscholler b Aaron Johns 34
Aja Mada c&b Brandon Weatherson 2
Ash George not out 0
Extras 12
TOTAL 286
Bowling: Tom Batters 13-3-37-1, Tom Godson 14-2-45-2, Aaron Johns 18-3-67-3, Brandon Weatherson 20.5-8-86-4, Lachlan Coutts 9-3-40-0, Cole Roscholler 2-1-2-0
NAPOLEONS-SEBASTOPOL
Nathan Doonan c Madushanka Ekanayaka b Hasitha Wickramasinghe 29
Sam Peters c Madushanka Ekanayaka b Daniel Hynes 11
Dan Scott not out 61
Sajith Dissanayaka b Hasitha Wickramasinghe 0
Lachlan Sheridan lbw Daniel Haynes 13
Luke Corden c Madushanka Ekanayaka b Daniel Hynes 2
Jarryd Price b Chamika Sattambi 10
Dylan York b Hasitha Wickramasinghe 44
Harry Peirson b Ben Longhurst 0
Jake Scott b Hasitha Wickramasinghe 5
Zac Healy c Axel Morton b Benjamin Longhurst 4
Extras 7
TOTAL 186
Bowling: Madushanka Ekanayaka 12-3-23-0, Benjamin Longhurst 16.2-2-57-2, Daniel Hynes 14-4-32-3, Hasitha Wickramasinghe 21-3-40-4, Dilan Chandima 3-2-4-0, Lachlan Herring 2-0-3-0, Chamika Sattambi 8-1-25-1
DARLEY
Dilan Chandima run out 43
Axel Morton lbw Sajith Dissanayaka 10
Lachlan Herring lbw Sajith Dissanayaka 32
Brodie Ward lbw Sajith Dissanayaka 3
Hasitha Wickramasinghe c Sam Peters b Sajith Dissanayaka 4
Ethan Thewma c Luke Corden b Sajith Dissanayaka 41
Drew Locke c Lachlan Sheridan b Sajith Dissanayaka 4
Madushanka Ekanayaka c Lachlan Sheridan b: Sajith Dissanayaka 32
Ben Longhurst c&b Sajith Dissanayakan 1
Chamika Sattambi c Daniel Scott b: Sajith Dissanayaka 5
Daniel Hynes not out 0
Extras 10
TOTAL 181
Bowling: Harry Peirson 9-2-23-0, Luke Corden 23-9-36-0, Zac Healy6-0-9-0, Sajith Dissanayaka 28.4-6-69-9, Dylan York7-1-15-0, Jake Scott 3-0-22-0
BROWN HILL
FIRST INNINGS
Martin Porter b Nathan Petrikeos 39
Nathan Porter c Robert Hind b Matthew Aikman 0
Ryan Knowles C Riley Fisher bMatthew Aikman 0
Akila Lakshan lbw Brendan Thomson 7
Jason Knowles c Riley Fisher b Matthew Aikman 6
Lahriu Gunasinhage c Riley Fisher b Matthew Aikman 0
Nick Cochrane c Riley Fisher b Brendan Thomson 4
Viraj Pushpakumara lbw Nathan Patrikeos 15
Shashi Fernando Matthew Aikman 3
Jaxon Thomas c Robert Hind b Matthew Aikman 0
Byron Wind not out 7
Extras 5
TOTAL 86
Bowling: Nathan Patrikeos 13-3-27-2, Matthew Aikman 15.5-4-26-6, Brendan Thomson 10-7-6-2, Jayden Hayes 7-1-23-0
BALLARAT-REDAN
Randhir Sandhu b Byron Wynd 4
Robert Hind c Ryan Knowles b Viraj Pushpakumara 8
Max Riding b Viraj Pushpakumara 23
Zac Jenkins b Shashi Fernando 6
Jayden Hayes c Lahriu Gunasinhage b Byron Wynd 39
Connor Ronan c Akila Lakshan b Jaxon Thomas 29
Chris Egan c Akila Lakshan b Byron Wynd 4
Riley Fisher b Byron Wynd 13
Brendan Thomson b Byron Wynd 25
Matt Aikman not out 11
Nathan Patrikeos c&b Byron Wynd 0
Extras 13
TOTAL 175
Bowling: Byron Wynd 13.3-2-49-6, Viraj Pushpakumara 22-5-73-2, Shashi Fernando 4-2-5-1, Ryan Knowles 1-0-3-0, Jason Knowles 5-0-23-0, Lahriu Gunasinhage 2-0-6-0, Jaxon Thomas 3-1-6-1
BROWN HILL
SECOND INNINGS
Nathan Porter c Max Riding b Brendan Thomson 9
Martin Porter c Chris Egan b Nathan Patrikeos 3
Ryan Knowles lbw Matthew Aikman 40
Akila Lakshan c Riley Fisher b Chris Egan 45
Lahriu Gunasinhage not out 44
Viraj Pushpakumara b Chris Egan 1
Jason Knowles c Jayden Hayes b Max Riding 26
Nick Cochrane not out 0
Extras 4
TOTAL 6-167
Bowling: Nathan Patrikeos 12-3-36-1, Matthew Aikman 8-1-28-1, Zac Jenkins 3-0-14-0, Brendan Thomson 4-0-14-1, Jayden Hayes 6-1-33-0, Chris Egan 4-0-27-2, Randhir Sandhu 2-0-6-0, Robert Hind 1-0-5-0, Max Riding 0.2-0-2-1
BACCHUS MARSH
Alex Porter lbw Naditha Tissera 7
James Lidgett c Brodie Wells b Hudson Palmer 130
Dan Lalor c Brodie Wells b Prabath Ranaweera Koralalage 10
Angus Jones c Bailey Ryan b Nicholas Schiemer 12
Nick Strangio c Brodie Wells c Prabath Ranaweera Koralalage 28
Tom Wardell b Hudson Palmer 4
Connor Ascough b Hudson Palmer 4
Armi Wakefield not out 33
Bradley Croxford not out 7
Extras 9
TOTAL 7-244
Bowling: Prabath Ranaweera Koralalage 23-9-49-2, Nicholas Schiemer 11-3-35-1, Naditha Tissera 19-2-58-1, Hudson Palmer 13-2-64-3, Campbell Palmer 11-0-26-0, Hayden Levens 3-1-5-0,
BUNINYONG
Naditha Tissera c Taeje Baker b Angus Jones 5
Michael Flynn c&b Connor Ascough 31
Harrison Bond c Armi Wakefield b Daniel Lalor 47
Clayton Geddes c Angus Jones b Armi Wakefield 6
Brodie Wells c Alex Porter b Armi Wakefield 2
Bailey Ryan not out 18
Prabath Ranaweera Koralalage b Thomas Wardell 13
Campbell Palmer c Angus Jones b Daniel Lalor 8
Nicholas Schiemer c&b Daniel Lalor 2
Hudson Palmer c Bradley Croxford b Daniel Lalor 4
Hayden Levens b Bradley Croxford 3
Extras 3
TOTAL 134
Bowling: Bradley Croxford 8.1-2-12-1, Angus Jones 6-1-14-1, Thomas Wardell 9-5-15-1, Hamish Lyle 7-1-14-0, Armi Wakefield 14-4-25-2, Daniel Lalor 20-4-49-4, Connor Ascough 4-3-2-1
EAST BALLARAT
Lewis Hodgins c Andrew Falkner b Daniel McDonald 8
Finlay Baker c Andrew Falkner b Andrew Warrick 3
Chris Jerram c Andrew Warrick b Joshua Pegg 58
Harry Ganley c Andrew Falkner b Daniel McDonald 9
Jacob Eyers c&b Manjula De Zoysa 34
Tom Walton c Lachlan Anderson b Manjula De Zoysa 2
Samuel Cocks st Andrew Falkner b Mohomed Feshal 19
Josh Smith lbw Mohomed Feshal 10
Abhilasha Rodrigo c Andrew Falkner b Andrew Warrick 13
Joshua Brown b Joshua Pegg 4
Adam Eddy not out 0
Extras 4
TOTAL 153
Bowling: Andrew Warrick 16-6-34-2, Daniel McDonald 10-4-14-2, Manjula De Zoysa 14-3-46-2, Daniel White 5-1-14-0, Darcy Aitken 6-1-16-0, Joshua Pegg 6.1-3-10-2, Mohomed Feshal 8-3-16-2
GOLDEN POINT
Andrew Falkner c Lewis Hodgins b Josh Brown 1
Manjula De Zoysa lbw Adam Eddy 30
Joshua White lbw Adam Eddy 1
Joshua Pegg b Joshua Brown 10
Mohomed Feshal c Jacob Eyers b Josh Brown 6
Lukas Pegg not out 23
Daniel White c Jacob Eyers b Josh Brown 15
Lachlan Anderson c Tom Walton b Josh Brown 6
Darcy Aitken c Abhilasha Rodrigo b Josh Brown 0
Andrew Warrick not out 29
Daniel McDonald Josh Smith b Josh Brown
Extras 9
TOTAL 134
Bowling: Joshua Brown 18.3-4-45-7, Adam Eddy 19-9-36-2, Tom Walton 10-6-12-1, Harry Ganley 4-0-20-0, Abhilasha Rodrigo 6-0-14-0
