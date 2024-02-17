The Couriersport
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Ballarat cricket
Review

BCA 1st XI review: East Ballarat holds off Pointies to lock up top four | scoreboards

DB
By David Brehaut
February 17 2024 - 7:37pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
East Ballarat's Josh Brown celebrates one of his seven wickets in a match-winning performance against Golden Point at the Eastern Oval. Picture by Adam Trafford.
East Ballarat's Josh Brown celebrates one of his seven wickets in a match-winning performance against Golden Point at the Eastern Oval. Picture by Adam Trafford.

East Ballarat has survived a scare to cement a place in the Ballarat Cricket Association firsts finals.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DB

David Brehaut

Senior sports journalist

Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.

More from sports

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.