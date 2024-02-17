How we're digging deeper into the issues that matter

Some questioned us on why this deficit was a big deal. Our response was that health spending comprises a massive chunk of the government's overall budget. The hospital system is looking at nearly a $3 billion deficit, which is more than what it will cost them to repay the COVID debt. What we want to know is how we got to this point and where the extra money will come from. If we're talking about cutting services to pay for it - what does that mean for the lengthy waiting lists (currently more than one in 20 patients on the elective/planned surgery list wait at least 365 days for their operation)?